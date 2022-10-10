ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Charli D’Amelio Wows ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Dressed as Marge Simpson: ‘That Is About to Go Viral’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323AsM_0iTxaLkO00
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas ABC/Christopher Willard

Bringing a classic cartoon to life. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dressed as Marge and Homer Simpson for their Disney+ Night performance on Dancing With the Stars .

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

Read article

“Mark my words, that is about to go viral,” judge Derek Hough said of the dance to the Simpsons theme song during the Monday, October 10, episode. Len Goodman , meanwhile, had nothing but good things to say about the 18-year-old TikTok influencer’s execution. “I didn’t like it, I loved it. It was so tight, it was together. It was full of wit and characterization. Marge, you’re magical,” he said.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas ABC/Christopher Willard

In a pre-taped package, D’Amelio showed Ballas, 36, a clip from her guest appearance on the long-running sitcom . “I got to be on an episode and that was a really cool moment,” she said. Despite being a fan of the show, stepping into the Simpson matriarch's shoes did pose some challenges for the social media personality .

“Not only am I learning a new style of jazz, I’m doing it with Marge Simpson’s wig on my head,” she said. The Connecticut native donned the character's towering blue hairdo for the show. “I’m a little nervous about the wig in the performance,” she admitted, adding, “I’m gonna have to dive in hair first.” The former competitive dancer told cohost Alfonso Ribeiro of the blue accessory: “It’s not heavy which is nice but it’s tight. There’s about 300 bobby pins in my head right now.”

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas ABC/Christopher Willard

Despite D’Amelio’s concerns, the hairpiece stayed on throughout the dance and she and Ballas received a total score of 36, tying for first place with Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson . However, before the judges gave their feedback, Tyra Banks apologized to the content creator for a previous mistake.

“Now Charli, last week … I called your boyfriend Landon Barker , and his name is Logan.” The D’Amelio Show personality motioned with her hands to Banks, 48, that it was actually the other way around. “OK, I just said it backwards again. What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this?” the America’s Next Top Model alum replied.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline

Read article

Banks then addressed Barker, 19, directly. “Hello, Landon. I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight … I apologize again,” she said. The California native, who was sitting in the audience , smiled and laughed. D’Amelio, for her part, responded, “all good.”

The Charli vs. Dixie star, who confirmed her romance with Barker in July, had other loved ones in the crowd for Disney+ night. “The people who taught me jazz, my hometown dance teachers are here,” she told Ribeiro, 51. “That means a lot to me, [they came] all the way from Connecticut.”

Dancing With the Stars' Hottest Hookups

Read article

The influencer also told the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum how it felt to see her mom, Heidi D’Amelio , getting close to her on the scoreboard. “I’m so proud of her. ... It’s so nice seeing her look so comfortable and be the star,” Charli replied. “That’s who I think she is and that’s who she us to me.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Simpsons#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Tiktok
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

226K+
Followers
23K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy