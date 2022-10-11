ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Thursday, October 13 Morning Forecast

Neighbors, city meet for first time ahead of lake …. Neighbors, city meet for first time ahead of lake Springfield revamping. Alzheimer’s Association discusses recent Silver Alerts. Alzheimer's Association discusses recent Silver Alerts. Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge …. The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 11 Midday Weather

Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge …. The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court approved a funding plan to make improvements to Highway 86 in Ridgedale, Missouri. This approval comes on the heels of headaches experienced by concert-goers who became stuck in traffic to see Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, October 13 Windy & Dry lead to fire dangers

Thursday morning is starting off much cooler across the Ozarks, with temperatures dipping into the 40s. This is about 20 degrees cooler than it has been for the past two mornings. Today will be sunny and cool, but the big story will be the winds. Winds will gust out of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday AM Forecast- Storms racing through early

Our day is going to start one way and look very different by the time the sun sets. A cold front is starting to move into our extreme northeastern counties (5:00am). A line of showers and storms has developed along this front and will bring another shot of rain to the Ozarks in the first half of the day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield, MO
Branson, MO
Ozarks First.com

Where to go trick or treating around the Ozarks this Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several organizations are planning trick-or-treat events around the Ozarks. Here’s a list of trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events within a 30-mile radius of Springfield:. Rogersville Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 12 pm-6 pm is a sensory-safe trick-or-treating event for kids during daylight hours....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Tom Coleman Art Show & Benefit Sale

The Tom Coleman Art Show & Benefit Sale is happening Monday, October 24th at the efactory located at 405 N Jefferson Ave in Springfield, MO. A portion of the proceeds will go to Momentum Wheels for Humanity. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jeepn’ For a Cure

Jeepin’ for a Cure is happening October 15th at the James River Jeep Dealership in Ozark, MO. The event will benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
OZARK, MO
Ozarks First.com

Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Love and Loss Concert

Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s new season “Swipe Right…It’s a Match” kicks off October 15th with the “Love and Loss” Concert at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Get your tickets now at www.springfieldmosymphony.org. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Cathy Stepp

