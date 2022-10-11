Laverne Cox Gives Us Style Goals In Sheer Mugler Catsuit
Laverne Cox was spotted out and about recently donning a sexy sheer Mugler catsuit that was everything!
For her stunning look, the beauty rocked all-black sheer Mugler jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the look with a black mesh boa from Marco Squared and donned matching black heels and minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a wavy golden blonde style with a middle part and a low pony tail and served face and body as she posed for a few photos and a short video that was stitched together in a Reel for her Instagram followers.
The actress took to the social media platform to show off the fashionable look, captioning the short Instagram video, “ Golden Hour
Wearing
Catsuit @mugler x @wolford
Mesh boa @marcosquared
Makeup @tayriverabeauty
Hair @kendragarvey
Styled by @lavernecox
#TransIsBeautiful #LaverneCox ” and was sure to tag her entire glam squad as she modeled to the tune of hit song, Beyoncé’s “Energy.” Check out the fashionable video below.
A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)
We’re just loving this look on the beautiful actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s all black look? Did she nail it? Would you rock this fit?
DON’T MISS:
Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life
Comments / 0