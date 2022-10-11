Read full article on original website
Safety improvements coming to Saratoga Spa State Park
Construction has begun on a $4.2 million project to redevelop Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga Spa State Park. Officials said the project will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in the park.
SPOTTED: Shaker girls win town bragging rights with 4-2 win over Colonie
LATHAM — The Shaker girls won a Suburban Council game — and town bragging rights — after beating Colonie 4-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Micaela Tahoe had a hat trick […]
Renovations completed at Bryant & Stratton College
Bryant & Stratton College in Albany celebrated the completion of its multi-million dollar renovation on Wednesday.
Francis Avenue Bridge in Schenectady reopens
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy announced that construction has been completed on the Francis Avenue Bridge on Tuesday.
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
