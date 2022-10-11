Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty
Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs
Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Yardbarker
Watch: Raiders lose Monday night's game when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collide
The Oakland Raiders' last chance to pull off a road win against the Kansas City Chiefs went up in smoke when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on a fourth-and-one play. Trailing 30-29, the Raiders attempted to get into position for a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Derek Carr's heave...
Golf Digest
Fox rules honcho Mike Pereira had the perfect response to Monday's Chiefs-Raiders officiating debacle
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
Yardbarker
Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman
Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB
New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Three Roster Moves
Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA・
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Yardbarker
Deep Dive: Joe Woods and the Browns Defense
What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
