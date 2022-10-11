ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty

Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs

Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chiefs Rrb
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman

Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB

New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Deep Dive: Joe Woods and the Browns Defense

What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy