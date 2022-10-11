ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long

By Neale Zeringue
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives.

Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if they should try to limit the lengths of trains, but opinions were mixed.

In Higginson and many other across the state, trains are getting so long, they can sometimes block multiple crossings at once. That is especially problematic in Higginson where a train literally divides two sides of town.

Mayor Randell Homsley has seen trains grow and grow until some passing through are more than three miles or 16,000 feet long.

“It’s not just our town, it’s all the small towns,” Mayor Homsley said. “The other day we had a train that was almost 23 minutes clearing both of our crossings. That’s a public safety issue no matter how you look at.”

It’s become such a concern House Bill 1631 seeks to limit train length crossing through Arkansas to a maximum of 8,500 feet long. Its key concern is safety.

While in Higginson Monday afternoon, an ambulance crossed the track, responded to a patient, but had to wait on a train before it could cross the track again.

“We are a small state of small towns. We cannot ignore this,” said District 17 State Representative Vivian Flowers , who is sponsoring the bill, during Monday’s transportation committee meeting.

Her plan faced criticism from other members of the Arkansas House of Representatives

“This is a federal issue. It’s always been a federal issue. It’s not going to be decided in the state of Arkansas,” State Representative for District 82 Mark Berry argued. “It’s no different than the airways, the waterways, the railways.”

Representatives from Union Pacific argued each problem can be solved on a case-by-case basis without hindering their operations, like in Hensley where the railway is building a new infrastructure to alleviate the crossing issue. That project is expected to be completed in March.

Drew Tessier, Union Pacific Arkansas Public Affairs Director , said Hensley’s new siding (where engines and carriages are left when they are not being used) “Will be completely out of the signal system.”

That still leaves a long list of towns hoping they get that treatment or government regulation before their fears are realized.

Mayor Homsley concluded, “It doesn’t matter how much progress or how much profit. It is all that is not worth one life. If you can save that one life from EMS getting across those tracks and getting to that patient, that’s what we strive for.”

Comments / 3

Abooma Lacani
2d ago

Many may scoff at this notion but trains should be equipped with adequate brakes. Make them long or short but they should stop quicker than they do bmnow. The reason they skimp is likely the same as why school buses have no seatbelts, its money over safety.

Reply(1)
3
Holly Hooker
1d ago

Bradford Ar the train is a major issue for me tracks divide our town too. trains will block all 3 of our crossings for hours every day . always too long.. Always will stop

Reply
2
