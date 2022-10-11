Read full article on original website
live5news.com
‘The school cannot do it alone’: 5 Charleston principals praise community partnership
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charleston County Principals say their plan to bring their downtown schools together and support students outside the classroom using federal funds is working. The District 20 Principal Collaboration program brings together principals of downtown Charleston schools to collaborate on programs and opportunities for their students.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. law adds more regulations to impervious materials to reduce flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new law in Charleston County aims to reduce flooding through more regulation of the number of impervious materials people can use at their properties. Charleston County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to redefine how much of a property can be built using materials that do...
live5news.com
SC Ports wants public input on future of union pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority wants your input on the future of the union pier in downtown Charleston. Thursday they invite the public to share their thoughts at an engagement event. South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said she wants to return waterfront...
live5news.com
Qualified Charleston Co. small businesses could receive up to $25K in additional funds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses that applied for additional American Rescue Plan Act funding in Charleston County will soon receive awards up to $25,000 each. The small businesses on the list provide everything from Chinese food to antiques to haircuts. One councilman says they aim to help these...
The Post and Courier
Delivering smiles one child at a time: Moncks Corner child care center the go-to spot for growth opportunities
Following a long career of teaching at both the elementary and high school levels —as well as raising three daughters of her own — Jerlean Holmes never set her heart on sipping piña coladas on the deck of a cruise ship upon her retirement in 2004. Instead the dedicated educator planted the seeds of her second act in life as the owner/operator of new child care venue committed to providing young children with playing/learning opportunities in a loving and nurturing environment in Downtown Moncks Corner.
live5news.com
Officials, community meeting to address questions over rural broadband expansion
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is well underway in Dorchester County on a project to expand broadband to rural parts of the county and officials say many residents are excited but still have lots of questions about the project. Last year, Dorchester County Council approved $8.5 million of funding...
Orangeburg police officers take oath for peace
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is initiating a partnership with Police 2 Peace, a national organization that aims to build trust within the community. The initiation went into effect during the department's promotion ceremony on Tuesday. “We have to engage the community that we serve...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. School District announces upcoming meeting schedule
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County School District is holding community meetings at different locations from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district's modified calendar, additional learning opportunities, and updated promotion/retention/acceleration policies. The first 25 attendees of each session will receive a $20 gift card.
holycitysinner.com
Volunteers Needed: Going Places to Give 587 Custom Bikes to Kids in November
Local nonprofit Going Places will be the surprising 587 children that attend Dunston Elementary (448 kids) and Charleston Development Academy (elementary portion – 139 kids) with a new, custom bike, lock, helmet, and bike pump on November 14th and November 16th, respectively. However, they still need volunteers to help build the bikes, load the bikes onto the semi trucks, and to help at the bike reveals. See below for all volunteering details.
live5news.com
McMaster, S.C. Dept. of Transportation host I-26 widening kickoff event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation will gather in Ridgeville Tuesday. The event will kick off a project to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. SCDOT Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and members of the S.C. General Assembly will...
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
live5news.com
City of Charleston donates to Anson Memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made an announcement Tuesday about a memorial that will be built in remembrance of 36 people of African and Native American descent whose remains were found at the Gaillard Center nearly a decade ago. The City of Charleston is donating $250,000 for...
counton2.com
SC Works hosting hiring events throughout October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host multiple hiring events at various Lowcountry locations throughout the month of October. A virtual job fair will take place October 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Job seekers can speak to employers like Charleston County Government, Sevita Health,...
The Post and Courier
'Brenda' drops in on Summerville Medical Center
North Charleston Fire Department's pink breast cancer awareness truck, better known as "Brenda," paid a visit to the Summerville Medical Center on Oct. 4 to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Summerville Breast Center team and Summerville Medical Center had an opportunity to sign messages in honor of family members going through breast cancer and messages of hope for the local community.
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
N. Charleston facility manufacturing parts for the U.S. Naval fleet
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Expanded capabilities are allowing a naval manufacturing facility in North Charleston to supply the United States Navy with on-demand parts that can be shipped anywhere in the world. The team of manufacturers are using 15 3-D printers, laser etchers and water jet carvers to make parts for naval vessels or custom […]
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
