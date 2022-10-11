ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs overcome slow start to take down Raiders

By Landon Reinhardt, Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to division rival Las Vegas with an opportunity to move to 4-1.

Despite a slow offensive start, the Chiefs were able to sneak past the Raiders, winning 30-29.

The Raiders came out firing and Kansas City itself down 17-0 in the second quarter. A Travis Kelce touchdown combined with a franchise-record 59-yard field goal from Matthew Wright shifted momentum slightly in favor of the Chiefs but they still trailed 20-10 at halftime.

Luckily for KC Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense got the ball to start the second half. They drove down the field and put up seven more points when Mahomes and Kelce connected again. Wright drilled the extra point.

The Chiefs completed the comeback with yet another Kelce touchdown reception to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter. The game wasn’t easily won from here though. A Raiders field goal pulled them back within one early in the fourth.

The Chiefs marched down the field once more and didn’t fix what wasn’t broken. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a fourth time on the night. Kelce becomes just the fourth tight end in NFL history to notch four receiving touchdowns in a game. He’s the first TE to do it since 1985.

The Chiefs went for two but did not get it. The Raiders responded with a score that pulled them back within one. They could’ve tied the game with an extra-point but also elected to go for two. They also did not convert.

Las Vegas got the ball back for one final drive in the final three minutes but couldn’t find points to win the game.

The Chiefs improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in AFC West play. They’ll host the Bills this Sunday.

