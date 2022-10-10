As a transgender person, Lauren Rouse knows the hardships of going to a store and picking out clothing that does not societally fit one’s outward appearance. “It’s really hard to do things like trying on clothing when you step out of those typical ideas about who should wear what,” Rouse said. “So by having this space on campus where we provide gender-neutral clothing and gender-affirming clothing, we really give students a space where they can explore fashion and come into their own style.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO