UCF men's golf picks up second top five finish of the season
UCF men’s golf finished in fifth place at the Carolina Cup in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Tuesday. The Knights finished the tournament with a three-round score of 869, which was good for 5-over-par and fifth place. It was an improvement on the team’s performance since the last time they...
UCF football's offense faces tough challenge in Temple's sturdy defense
John Rhys Plumlee and UCF will attempt to do something on Thursday that has yet to happen this season. Plumlee had a good game against SMU, but he looks to string good back-to-back performances for the first time this season. "Consistency is a big part of this quarterback deal; I...
UCF Healthy Knight Expo highlights on-campus health resources
The Healthy Knight Expo held Thursday in the Student Union's Pegasus Ballroom offered students the chance to learn about the health resources on campus and ways to work toward a balanced well-being. This event is UCF’s largest health expo. Student organizations and campus departments set up tables providing students with...
Fashion forward: YDSA organizes LGBTQ+ fall clothing drive
As a transgender person, Lauren Rouse knows the hardships of going to a store and picking out clothing that does not societally fit one’s outward appearance. “It’s really hard to do things like trying on clothing when you step out of those typical ideas about who should wear what,” Rouse said. “So by having this space on campus where we provide gender-neutral clothing and gender-affirming clothing, we really give students a space where they can explore fashion and come into their own style.”
WEBCAST: UCF YDSA hosts annual clothing drive, supports students with gender-affirming clothing - 10/13/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program.
WEBCAST: UCF NAACP hosts voter registration drive ahead of November elections - 10/11/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program.
