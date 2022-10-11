ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Near South Padre Island, Coast Guard seizes 220-pounds of fish from Mexican boat

By Ryan Henry
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzz2I_0iTxZtql00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican fishing crew hauled in 220-pounds of fish caught illegally in U.S. federal waters last week offshore South Padre Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities seized red snapper, illegal fishing gear and the fishing crew’s boat. Three fishermen were detained and turned over to Customs and Border Protection enforcement agents for processing, the Coast Guard stated.

On Oct. 6, the U.S. Coast Guard interdicted the lancha after an aircrew spotted the crew fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph.

Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico,” the Coast Guard said.

To report suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, call the U.S. Coast Guard at (361) 939-0450.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy