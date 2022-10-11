Read full article on original website
WIBW
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
WIBW
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
WIBW
Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes. Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma. Former...
WIBW
KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
Former Olathe School District employee sues district in federal court
A former Olathe School District employee is suing the school district claiming she was the target of "severe and pervasive harassment and discrimination on the basis of her gender."
WIBW
Bond issues on ballots for many Northeast Kansas voters
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
WIBW
After 10 years, a retired art teacher puts finishing touches on mural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 years and more than 4,600 hours of painting later, Andrew Valdivia’s 96 foot long mural is finally finished in the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center. “I’m trying to get something that people like and see and they like the color and people on the outside...
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Two new reasons to visit NOTO Arts and Entertainment District
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Norsemen Brewing Company created a spooky 21+ pop-up bar to give customers a fright. “You have to go from the world of the living to the undead. There is a maze involved to that spot, this year we did add some extras from last year, we made the maze a bit longer, we added a chicken exit for the scaredy cats out there and we also added a VIP room which offers more of a private experience,” said co-owner Jared Rudy.
WIBW
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
WIBW
TPS Love Topeka Tour
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Historic Homes Tour offers glimpse into the past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Historical Society is holding its annual Historic Homes Tour this weekend. The tour is the group’s major fundraising event each year. It is being held October 16th from 1 to 6 p.m. and tickets are $75. There are six buildings on the...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Humane Society to be closed to public Thursday as emergency intake effort continues
After over 80 pets were removed from a central Emporia home Wednesday, Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the vast majority will need homes or other forms of assistance. Achille tells KVOE News the final total of removed pets was 85 — 83 cats and two...
WIBW
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
WIBW
Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning. “She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple. Brieanna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom. “She has a huge heart...
Comments / 0