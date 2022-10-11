ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Westland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Southfield Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Lutheran High School Westland on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Southfield Christian High School
Lutheran High School Westland
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Education
