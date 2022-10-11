Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Related
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Turnto10.com
Wild Birds Unlimited to reopen after crash
(WJAR) — A Warwick store forced to shutdown after a truck crashed into it will reopen its doors on Thursday. According to police, a Coventry man crashed his truck into Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 24. Police crews discovered the truck lodged into store...
Turnto10.com
Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville
(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Turnto10.com
Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino parking garage
(WJAR) — The Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department said three cars caught fire in the Foxwoods Casino parking garage on Tuesday. Firefighters worked for around 40 minutes to battle the flames of the cars. Fire officials said there were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is unknown...
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute
(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
Tractor-trailer crash spills truckload of watermelons across Mass. highway
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of watermelons crashed on a highway in southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday night, spilling its sugary cargo across the roadway and requiring a several-hour-long cleanup. The tractor-trailer tipped over onto the highway median of Route 79 in Fall River, leaving broken watermelons across both sides of the...
Tractor-trailer rollover leaves highway watermelon-logged
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to fire at laundromat in Johnston
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Atwood Superwash on Atwood Avenue. That business happens to be right next to a fire station. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
Turnto10.com
Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
Comments / 0