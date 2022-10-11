ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Wild Birds Unlimited to reopen after crash

(WJAR) — A Warwick store forced to shutdown after a truck crashed into it will reopen its doors on Thursday. According to police, a Coventry man crashed his truck into Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 24. Police crews discovered the truck lodged into store...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville

(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
LAKEVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
Taunton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Foxwoods Casino parking garage

(WJAR) — The Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department said three cars caught fire in the Foxwoods Casino parking garage on Tuesday. Firefighters worked for around 40 minutes to battle the flames of the cars. Fire officials said there were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is unknown...
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Traffic Accident
Turnto10.com

Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute

(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
LINCOLN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Boston

Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old

BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.    Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to fire at laundromat in Johnston

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Johnston early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Atwood Superwash on Atwood Avenue. That business happens to be right next to a fire station. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy