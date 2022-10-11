Our utility costs rise and fall based on seemingly random events a world away. In Rhode Island, we are facing gigantic increases in electric and gas rates, increases that are sure to compound the existing problems of affordable housing, inflation, and serious poverty. When Rhode Island Energy announced in July that electric customers will see in over $50 per month increase in the utility bills starting in October, many wondered how that works. The war in Ukraine is raising the cost of natural gas worldwide, and 51% of the electricity generated in New England comes from fossil fuel power plants run on natural gas.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO