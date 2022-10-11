Read full article on original website
Gas prices rising again in RI, Mass.
Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are starting to jump again, according to AAA, but they're still below the national average.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s opened in 1986 and...
New bill to set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island set to appeal truck toll ruling
(WJAR) — Rhode Island is gearing up to appeal a federal judge's decision from September, which ruled the state's truck tolls were unconstitutional. Gov. Dan McKee made the announcement during a gubernatorial debate on WPRI-TV Tuesday night. The move comes less than a month after Judge William Smith in...
eenews.net
Northeast embraces first-of-a-kind virtual power plant
New England became the first regional energy market to use a virtual power plant this summer, with thousands of home solar and battery storage projects exporting power to the grid. Solar giant Sunrun announced on Tuesday that it had succeeded in providing power to customers in June, July and August...
Uprise RI
How are electricity rates determined?
Our utility costs rise and fall based on seemingly random events a world away. In Rhode Island, we are facing gigantic increases in electric and gas rates, increases that are sure to compound the existing problems of affordable housing, inflation, and serious poverty. When Rhode Island Energy announced in July that electric customers will see in over $50 per month increase in the utility bills starting in October, many wondered how that works. The war in Ukraine is raising the cost of natural gas worldwide, and 51% of the electricity generated in New England comes from fossil fuel power plants run on natural gas.
Massachusetts approves $470M in electric grid improvements
The Department of Public Utilities last week approved utility company investments totaling more than $470 million to modernize the electric distribution system in an attempt to improve reliability and accommodate what is expected to be a growing reliance on clean energy, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
Survey: Baker is most popular governor in US, McKee near last
The poll shows Baker has a 74% approval rating, which is the highest among all of the governors.
Turnto10.com
Earth Grown Vegan falafel products recalled following E. coli outbreak
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning consumers of a recall of falafel products connected to an E. coli outbreak. Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel have been recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination. The products were sold by Aldis...
$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston
The Rhode Island Lottery said it was the game's largest-ever jackpot.
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
Turnto10.com
Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England
(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate: Don't Miss This Key Deadline to Claim Your Refund
Massachusetts taxpayers will start getting state tax refunds next month, but only if they met a critical upcoming deadline. Residents must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they didn't make the initial April 19 deadline. If you paid at least 80% of your tax bill...
Turnto10.com
Funding will provide 1,773 body-worn cameras to 42 Rhode Island police departments
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Within a few weeks, nearly every frontline police officer in the state of Rhode Island will be wearing a body camera. Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 42 departments will get 1,773 body worn cameras thanks to a $16 million grant.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
ABC6.com
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
GoLocalProv
McKee Unveils New Website Connecting Rhode Islanders to State Energy Assistance Programs
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee along with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) and Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the launch of a new website providing a one-stop resource for all publicly available state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding for the upcoming winter season, free home energy assessments for homeowners and renters to reduce their energy usage.
