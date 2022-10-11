ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Turnto10.com

Rhode Island set to appeal truck toll ruling

(WJAR) — Rhode Island is gearing up to appeal a federal judge's decision from September, which ruled the state's truck tolls were unconstitutional. Gov. Dan McKee made the announcement during a gubernatorial debate on WPRI-TV Tuesday night. The move comes less than a month after Judge William Smith in...
POLITICS
eenews.net

Northeast embraces first-of-a-kind virtual power plant

New England became the first regional energy market to use a virtual power plant this summer, with thousands of home solar and battery storage projects exporting power to the grid. Solar giant Sunrun announced on Tuesday that it had succeeded in providing power to customers in June, July and August...
VERMONT STATE
Uprise RI

How are electricity rates determined?

Our utility costs rise and fall based on seemingly random events a world away. In Rhode Island, we are facing gigantic increases in electric and gas rates, increases that are sure to compound the existing problems of affordable housing, inflation, and serious poverty. When Rhode Island Energy announced in July that electric customers will see in over $50 per month increase in the utility bills starting in October, many wondered how that works. The war in Ukraine is raising the cost of natural gas worldwide, and 51% of the electricity generated in New England comes from fossil fuel power plants run on natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWLP

Massachusetts approves $470M in electric grid improvements

The Department of Public Utilities last week approved utility company investments totaling more than $470 million to modernize the electric distribution system in an attempt to improve reliability and accommodate what is expected to be a growing reliance on clean energy, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England

(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

McKee Unveils New Website Connecting Rhode Islanders to State Energy Assistance Programs

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee along with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) and Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the launch of a new website providing a one-stop resource for all publicly available state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding for the upcoming winter season, free home energy assessments for homeowners and renters to reduce their energy usage.
POLITICS

