Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Man who kidnapped, murdered Boston woman sentenced to life in prison
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man who kidnapped and murdered a Boston woman three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Boston, months after he was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced to life in kidnapping death of Boston woman
(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman. Louis Coleman III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant and beautiful...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Providence police officer goes above and beyond in any language
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Learning English has its challenges, and if it’s a second language it can be difficult to communicate in emergencies. Providence Police Patrolman Taylor Britto has been with Providence police for 15 years, holding different titles. Currently a security officer, he’s the first face adults...
Turnto10.com
Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England
(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
Turnto10.com
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering Boston woman to learn his fate Tuesday
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman three years ago will learn his fate in federal court in Boston Tuesday. In June, a federal jury found 36-year-old Louis Coleman guilty of kidnapping resulting in death in the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, of Boston.
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released of married couple dead in likely southeastern Massachusetts murder/suicide
Police have released the names of the two people dead in a weekend shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, the deceased parties are identified as 45-year-old Colin Canham, and 45-year-old Sara Emerick, both of Kingston. The individuals were married. The female was found inside the home and the male...
Turnto10.com
Providence police acquire virtual reality tech for officer training
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department is showing off new virtual reality and taser simulator technology that they hope will aid their mission to protect and serve. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was one of a few people to try out the Providence Police Department's newest virtual reality...
Turnto10.com
Third person charged in Fall River shooting death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
Register Citizen
Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges
Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
