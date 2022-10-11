ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Turnto10.com

Providence man sentenced to life in kidnapping death of Boston woman

(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman. Louis Coleman III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant and beautiful...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England

(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police acquire virtual reality tech for officer training

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department is showing off new virtual reality and taser simulator technology that they hope will aid their mission to protect and serve. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza was one of a few people to try out the Providence Police Department's newest virtual reality...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Third person charged in Fall River shooting death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in

(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH
Register Citizen

Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges

Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
KILLINGLY, CT
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA

