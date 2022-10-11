Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
utv44.com
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Old Bait shop in Gulf Shores being remodeled into a vacation rental, retail store
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen this abandoned building at the corner of 2nd street and Canal road in Gulf Shores, the building constructed in 1965 was once a bait store. New owners David and Angie Swiger are giving the building a little makeover, they’re calling it “The Waterway. ” The Louisianna natives […]
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in Downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
thebamabuzz.com
10 Best brunch spots and cafes in the Mobile area
Looking for some brunch spots to sip and relax at? In the mood for a sweet treat or a freshly brewed coffee to lift your spirits? Check out these ten delectable brunch spots and cafes that you’ll want to make plans for right away. 1. Mo’Bay Beignet Co.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 overdue boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Al.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued two boaters Tuesday, approximately 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 11:57 a.m. from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting that they rescued two boaters from a raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist.
WALA-TV FOX10
The Fairhope Witches Ride returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
utv44.com
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts Oct. 15 & 16 2022 in Olde Town Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Alabama is gearing up for the 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts taking place Oct. 15 & 16 in Lott Park, Olde Town Daphne. The event will feature a record-breaking number of artists, market vendors, and food trucks, with over 140 local and regional artists participating in the show, new kids' art activities, and 8 food trucks, as well as live entertainment Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today
Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
WKRG
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens, Slowing before shifting south
Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Karl continues to strengthen as it lingers in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl is the eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds...
utv44.com
Mobile Greek Fest 2022 celebrates first return to full in-person festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Mobile celebrates Mobile Greek Fest 2022 October 13-16. The festival is held at 50 S. Ann St. in Mobile, AL. Oct. 13, 14, 15- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 16- 12 p.m.-4 p.m. .The Mobile Greek Festival has been a staple...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?
ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
utv44.com
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
