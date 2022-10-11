Read full article on original website
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week
Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during …. Kingsport Fire Department teaches children during Fire Prevention Week. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee...
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man
GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting
Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived …. Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse...
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle
SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. SORBA Tri-Cities kicking off Ride Challenge & Raffle. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak in a five set battle. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment. UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting …. UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment. ETSU men’s golf finishes third at Bank of Tennessee …. ETSU men’s golf finishes third...
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Mocs come from behind to end Buccaneers win streak …. Mocs come from behind...
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
Downtown Jonesborough's Jackson Theatre slated for completion in late 2023
The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street. Downtown Jonesborough’s Jackson Theatre slated for …. The Jackson Theatre, nestled next to the recently closed Historic Eureka Inn, promotes the fine arts from Downtown Jonesborough's Main Street.
Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport
Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall …. Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state's economy. Mocs come from...
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s …. Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s sMothered. Greene County accuse man of shooting woman in leg. Wednesday morning, Greene County dispatch confirmed that the...
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Tiebreakers in Johnson City announces major expansion
Chris & Amy have some big time fun at Tiebreakers, and showcase the new expansion of Tiebreakers coming soon!. For more information call 423-722-0100 or go to the Tiebreakers website.
Foster care recruitment event coming to Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City
Talia Wisecarver and David Persinger, get us ready for this important Foster Care Parent Recruitment event taking place on Monday October 17th at Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City. For more information go to tnkidsbelong.org.
Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market happens this weekend in Kingsport
Robin Griswold shares with us all the details of this weekend’s Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market!. For more information go to modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
42nd annual Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show happening this weekend
Juanita Olson and Liz Gagne, dropped by Daytime to showcase some of the wonderful hand-crafted items that will be a part of this Saturday’s Elizabethton Ladies Guild Craft Show!. For more information go to stelizabethsparish.org.
Western Centuries to perform in Bristol as part of 1927 Concert Series
Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music, shares with us all the details of the Western Centuries concert, the Out of Sight event, and Family & Farm Time!. For more information call 423-573-1927 or go to the Birthplace of Country Music website.
Previewing Rogersville’s Heritage Days Festival
Neyla Price and Landry Russell, get us ready for three days of fun in Rogersville, as Heritage Days gets underway this Friday!. For more information call 423-272-1961 or go to rogersvilleheritage.org.
“Arsenic & Old Lace” premieres this week at Bonnie Kate Theatre
“Arsenic & Old Lace” cast members Lois Masten and Reneee Christian, preview this dark comedy that begins this Friday evening at the Bonnie Kate theatre in downtown Elizabethton!. For more information call 423-895-1762 or go to bonniekate.org.
Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School
(WJHL) — Jeana Jessie does not just have high expectations for students; the mathematics teacher also sets the bar high for herself. The Unaka High School teacher constantly tries to improve her teaching methods to optimize her lessons and keep her students on the same page. “There are expectations,”...
