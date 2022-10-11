Michigan football is now ranked No. 5 in the nation and boasts a 6-0 record heading into Penn State this weekend. Here is how I think the Wolverines will finish the year. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State this weekend in its annual “Maize Out” game. Sadly the game will kick off at noon, but the atmosphere should be pretty good nonetheless. If this game was at Penn State we would be looking at a different ball game, but in Ann Arbor, I like the Wolverines. Michigan is 8-3 against Penn State in the Big House and 8-2 when there is a crowd in the stadium. The last time Penn State beat Michigan with a packed stadium was 2009.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO