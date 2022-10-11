ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
FanSided

Michigan football: Predicting the Wolverines’ final 6 games of 2022

Michigan football is now ranked No. 5 in the nation and boasts a 6-0 record heading into Penn State this weekend. Here is how I think the Wolverines will finish the year. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State this weekend in its annual “Maize Out” game. Sadly the game will kick off at noon, but the atmosphere should be pretty good nonetheless. If this game was at Penn State we would be looking at a different ball game, but in Ann Arbor, I like the Wolverines. Michigan is 8-3 against Penn State in the Big House and 8-2 when there is a crowd in the stadium. The last time Penn State beat Michigan with a packed stadium was 2009.
ANN ARBOR, MI
extension.org

Dying trees? #814000

I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI

