Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Here are the $1.5B in construction projects underway at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Seeing a lot of orange and white cones and fences around the University of Michigan? It’s due to the many construction projects pending across the Ann Arbor campus. There are seven projects currently underway, as well as one set to start in the winter of...
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Michigan football: Predicting the Wolverines’ final 6 games of 2022
Michigan football is now ranked No. 5 in the nation and boasts a 6-0 record heading into Penn State this weekend. Here is how I think the Wolverines will finish the year. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State this weekend in its annual “Maize Out” game. Sadly the game will kick off at noon, but the atmosphere should be pretty good nonetheless. If this game was at Penn State we would be looking at a different ball game, but in Ann Arbor, I like the Wolverines. Michigan is 8-3 against Penn State in the Big House and 8-2 when there is a crowd in the stadium. The last time Penn State beat Michigan with a packed stadium was 2009.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
extension.org
Dying trees? #814000
I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Former coney island to become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- A pair of brothers will be reopening their restaurant in the coming month, much to the excitement of customers at their market, according to one brother. Nicolas and Reyes Arreola, owners of Dos Hermanos Market in Ypsilanti, will be opening Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill just down the street from their market.
