Knox County, TN

Old Buzzard
1d ago

Walking in your home is enough reason to shoot the Bastard And that is what he needs!

kitty kat
1d ago

walk into my home you will not walk out. i dont care if you are 4, 10, 14, 40, etc

newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest and Charge Two for Distributing Cocaine

Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit arrest two people for sell of crack cocaine out of an apartment near downtown. Police issued a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments on Hall of Fame Drive as an apartment there was the subject of an ongoing investigation into complaints concerning drug sales.
1450wlaf.com

CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sweetwater Police Department takes escaped inmate into custody

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it was looking for information to help find an escaped inmate. Later that day, at around 5 p.m., the Sweetwater Police Department said they took the man into custody. Rodney Wayne Presley, who was incarcerated for misdemeanor...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CATCH UP QUICK

Knoxville Police Department officers found a gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville Monday night, according to a release. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return from LSU, turn sights to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
