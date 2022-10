JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The bridge east of Avilla closed MO-96 at White Oak Creek in June 2022. Construction was completed on time yesterday, Oct 12, and reopened to all traffic. “Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek in #JasperCo near #Avilla NOW OPEN as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.” — MoDOT SWMo TRAVELERS NOTE: The MO-96 detour...

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO