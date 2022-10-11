Read full article on original website
GIRARD IS HAVING A GOOD DEDE
GIRARD OH- A lot of attention gets put on Girard’s weapons on the outside. Rightfully so, Lauren Pallone, and Bree Latell are a tough two headed monster. But don’t forget about the shining star in the middle of the net. Girard’s middle blocker Esra Dede has jumped in to the fold this year and added a new tool to Girard’s offense. This is the first year Esra has been on the floor without her sister Seyhan and its let her fly on her own. In the second matchup against Lakeview this season Dede came up huge slowing down the Bulldogs powerful middles.
LAKEVIEW SENDS STATEMENT TO THE REST OF THE DISTRICT
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Before the OHSAA volleyball tournament gets started next week, Lakeview felt like testing their skills against a team in their bracket. They matched up with Mineral Ridge who is the 5 seed in the bracket. Lakeview made a statement with a big sweep of the Rams on the road. (25-15 25-14 25-21)
BEAVERS PUNCH TICKET TO OVAC FINAL
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- In the words of Herm Edwards “You Play to Win the Game”. The game was an OVAC Volleyball Semi Final game between Oak Glen and Beaver Local. Previous to Tuesday both teams had won a match against each other, so coming in everyone knew that it was going to be a battle of friendly and equal rivals. The Beavers came into the night riding an 8 match win streak and continued their hot streak into the first set winning 25-22. The Bears behind a young talented team came back and won the second set 18-25. Both teams continued back and forth with Beaver Local winning the third set 25-19, and Oak Glen winning the fourth set 15-25. The fifth set began and the Beavers coming out and getting a quick 3 point lead that Oak Glen was never able to counter enough to get any closer. Beaver Local won 15-10 and secured their spot in the championship round.
JASHAUGN JUST DOMINATES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used a plethora of guys to help lead the team to their current success during the 2022 season, and a big contributor to that has been senior JaShaugn Barrett. Barrett has been all around the ball this year for the Falcons, and with such little time remaining in the regular season, Fitch is gonna need Barrett’s experience to help guide them through a playoff run.
INDIANS STOMP IN TO SALEM
SALEM OH- The season is winding down, and Girard isn’t missing any beats. They went on the road Tuesday night and took care of Salem in straight sets to keep their hot streak alive. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Lauren Pallone was at the top of the kills list for Girard...
RUNNIN’ RUGGLES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – There are many ways for a player to contribute to a football team on any given night, and Fitch senior Johnny Ruggles may check off all the boxes necessary to being a good teammate. Ruggles has done a little bit of everything for the Falcons during his high school career, which includes lining up on offense, defense, and special teams. Coaches love guys like Ruggles that contribute to the team in any way possible, and Johnny has surely shown others the right way to be a team player.
Ty’Req THE BEAST
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Ursuline Irish have had a much-improved defense in the 2022 season even. after advancing to the Division IV State Championship Game a year ago, and a big reason for the success. this season has been because of junior standout Ty’Req Donlow. Donlow has helped man a defensive...
CAMPBELL WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT ON SENIOR NIGHT
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell is getting into a groove at the right time. They came in to Tuesday night on a 4 game winning streak. They easily made it 5 in a row as they hosted Lowellville on senior night. The Devils took the match in straight sets as they honored lone senior Angeleah Matzye. Campbell has now won 7 of their last 8 matches.
LEOPARDS CONTINUE IMPRESSIVE SEASON
DOVER OH- Louisville has quietly put together a strong season on the boys soccer field. They came in to Tuesday night already with 10 wins on the season. They added to that total with a quality 3-1 win at Dover. Scoring goals for Louisville were Ethan Diller and Brady Adams....
CLIPPERS TAKE THRILLING WIN INTO TOURNAMENT PLAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Columbiana had one more tournament tune on Wednesday as they concluded the regular season against Ursuline. It took everything that the Clippers had, but they eventually mastered Ursuline in 5 sets. (25-23 26-24 18-25 23-25 15-8) Ellie Jackson had a monster double double putting up huge numbers. She...
LATONE ON THE ROAM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been one of the most dangerous teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 high school football season, and a big reason for their success has been due to their senior class. Christian Latone has been one of those big-time seniors this year for Fitch, and he’s coming off a great game against Wadsworth defensively, totaling 11 tackles and a sack.
PESA AND PEPLOWSKI PREVAIL OVER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish are coming down the home stretch of a very successful regular season on the volleyball court, and a large part of the success this season has been due to the experience on the court this year for the Irish. Gracie Pesa has one of the most crucial jobs in the game, and that’s serving. Without a good serve, you can put your team at a disadvantage during the rally, but due to the skill of Pesa, that is something that rarely ever happens.
THE BAYHEM IS STILL ALIVE AND WELL IN LAKEVIEW
CORTLAND OH- The last time we talked to Maddie Bayus it was her sophomore season. She was a brand new varsity libero and she set the world on fire from the start. Now as a senior, you can really tell just how much she’s even grown since her sophomore season. She is one of the best liberos in the area hands down. Being a libero is still tough like we said it was in the last article for Maddie, but she makes it look easy. Bayus has always been good at reacting to big hits and moving into the right position. What she has added to her weapons as a player is a massively good serve receive, and a leadership in the back row. When you watch Lakeview’s offense you’ll quickly discover how important good passing is to their success. They want to dominate the middle. You can’t do that unless you pass well. Maddie is a great passer, she has always been a great passer, but now she is making everyone else in the back row a better passer as well. She’s a senior now and this is our last chance to see her on the floor.
GET TO KNOW MATTEO
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield football senior Matteo Ricciardi joined the show at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Ricciardi started his first varsity football game in week one at West Branch. He talks about the feeling of starting a football game, along with the work he put in the off-season to get to that point. Ricciardi talks about his strategy on the defensive line when he is the noseman on third down. To learn more about senior Matteo Ricciardi, check out this player profile brought to you by:
HUBBARD AND MOONEY COME TOGETHER FOR MORE THAN A GAME
HUBBARD OH- It was a special night in Hubbard as the Eagles community along with Mooney’s came together to remember fallen members of both communities. Jillian Marian a Hubbard teach, and Mark Pelini a 2010 Mooney graduate, and assistant coach on the football team both passed away in a car accident last weekend. The week was hard on both schools as students and faculty alike grappled with the new reality. But tragedy can bring great things about, and on this night both Mooney and Hubbard showed just how strong people can be when they come together. The gym was packed, as stories and memories were shared from both sides about the departed beloved. On this night, it was way more than just a game.
FITCH PUSHES BACK REBELS TO GIVE BARTLETT 100 WINS
AUSTINTOWN OH- In a premier volleyball match on Monday night, The Austintown Fitch Falcons hosted The Crestview Rebels in a battle of volleyball juggernauts. Both teams came into the contest having surpassed the 15 win mark in the season already. Another similarity between the two programs, their last loss came to Girard. The Crestview Lady Rebels loss to The Lady Indians would snap a 56 match regular season winning streak by Crestview.
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are rolling into Week 9 of the 2022 season off arguably one of the best game in the state of Ohio last week, defeating Wadsworth 42-35 in a four-overtime thriller. The Falcons faced a lot of adversity throughout the game, including having to block a Wadsworth field goal in the second overtime to keep the game alive after a Fitch interception to begin the period.
Fitch-Boardman up for Browns Game of Week
The week nine matchup between Austintown Fitch (7-1) and Boardman (4-4) has been nominated for the Cleveland Browns High School Football Game of the Week. As it states on the Browns' website, "Each week, four panelists nominate a game for the HSGOTW poll, where your staff, faculty, coaches, players, and community then vote to determine which match-up will be featured. The winning match-up receives extended game coverage by the Browns content team including articles and photo galleries."
2022 DIVISION II VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
Division II in volleyball features a ton of talent. Not only in the entire state, but just the Northeast district. Plenty of teams with state championship pedigrees fill the district brackets. That being said Girard was voted by those coaches as the overall number 1 seed. The Indians have to go and earn if of course, but that’s a big sign of respect to a Girard team that seems to be striding at the right time. This is your best spot to get the low down on the entire district and what our YSN teams should expect.
