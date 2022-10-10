Read full article on original website
Chadbourne Skips Pumpkinfest to Prepare for Professional Appearance
Much to the dismay of his local fans, for the first time in the history of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, Glenn Chadbourne’s artwork does not adorn a giant gourd in Damariscotta’s downtown. During every previous edition of the local festival, the noted Newcastle graphic artist has painted...
Damariscotta History: Mr. and Mrs. William J. Knowlton and Their Life on Stand Pipe Farm
In this article I will discuss the life and family members of William J. Knowlton who operated a farm and sawmill and cut hundreds of cords of firewood and sold it to the local people of the Twin Villages. He was an outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed fishing in a natural spring fed pond which was just down the hill from his Stand Pipe Farm.
Jefferson Authors’ Reading
The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro
Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
Medomak and Erskine split games
Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 2-1 on Oct. 13 in South China. Both Lady Panther goals came on Haylee Chandler corner kicks. The first goal was headed in by Sara Nelson four and a half minutes into the contest. Scarlett Flint headed in the second goal with 28:36 to go in the half. Erskine’s Gabby Sasse scored a first half goal.
Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer
Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
Jeannine T. Daigle
Jeannine T. Daigle, 92, formerly of Waldoboro, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Edgecomb Green in Edgecomb. Jeannine was born Aug. 3, 1930 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to Levite Rossignol and Emma Levesque Rossignol. Jeannine married Normand Daigle on June 23, 1952. She was a homemaker and raised her...
Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
Rutherford Library Presents Paintings by Todd Lincoln
The South Bristol Rutherford Library is pleased to present the artwork of Todd Lincoln during the month of October. Lincoln is a lifelong resident of South Bristol and a member of an extended family that has lived in South Bristol for several generations. Lincoln first became interested in drawing at the young age of 10, encouraged by his Uncle Kenny and at first drawing cartoons inspired by Donald Duck. His taste has since grown more sophisticated and he enjoys the works of Monet and van Gogh among others.
Three for $1 Sale at Village Bookshop
The Village Bookshop in Waldoboro is holding a three for $1 sale on its entire collection of mass-market paperbacks, which includes fiction, mysteries, sci-fi, and many fantasy titles. Come in and browse during October to take advantage of the sale. Located at 25 Friendship Road in downtown Waldoboro, the shop,...
Sign Up Now for Heating Assistance
The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 3-9: Richard Ware, Washington, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, Belvedere Road, Oct. 5. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, outstanding warrant, Oct. 7. Summonses. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and illegal attachment of plates,...
TOWN OF WISCASSET
The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the application of the Knickerbocker Group for a change of use from commercial warehouse space to a combined commercial warehouse and modular housing fabrication facility (industrial). The change will require minor interior renovation work. The property is located at 518...
Town of Waldoboro
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:. 1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054...
LEGAL ADVERTISING
Please take notice that N.C. Hunt Inc. 200 South Clary Rd. Jefferson, ME 04348 207¬-549-0922 intends to file an Air Emission License application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A., Section 590 on 10/5/2022 The application is for Air Emission Renewal at the Jefferson Location.
LAST CHANCE
The Lincoln County News will host its fourth and final candidates forum for the upcoming election this Thursday, Oct. 13 at Great Salt Bay Community School. While the forum will feature the candidates from Senate District 13 and House Districts 45 and 46, we encourage all to attend or watch the livestream of the forum, even if you are not represented in these districts.
