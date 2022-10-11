ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein and several other state attorney generals won a $34 million settlement with Harris Jewelry.

Stein said the jewelry company -- which operated many stores on or near military bases like Fort Bragg -- told servicemembers that purchases would increase their credit scores, forced them to buy protection plans and did not provide written disclosures with some purchases.

Harris Jewelry must stop collecting nearly $2 million in debt held by 1,191 servicemembers in North Carolina and give back nearly $1.5 million to 5,098 servicemembers in North Carolina.

If you might be affected by this ruling, you can apply for your refund and credit score correction at this website.

In addition, if you owe Harris Jewelry or CACUSA any debt, stop paying it. Anyone with further questions should email harrissettlement@ncdoj.gov.

makeitmakesense
1d ago

lawsuit won 34 million - serviceman in NC gets 1.5 million.......where did all the other money go ???

I-Tine Hargett
1d ago

Shame, shame shame.. Service members who go fight for our cause.. AND YOU SCAM THEM... PAY Back n be jailed and fined...

