Columbus, OH

The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a "big one"

It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Chris Holtmann
footballscoop.com

Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report

Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton and well-known Buckeye message board poster-turned-insider "Nevadabuck" (real name Ken Stickey) conspired to expose sensitive and proprietary scheme and personnel information to subscribers of their website, the university confirmed to an independent arbitrator. According to the website Meet at Midfield, who obtained the document...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Boxing#Hoops#Ohio State
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here's Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

