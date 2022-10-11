Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Three good future bets for the Ohio State football team
It’s exactly midway through the season for the Ohio State football team as they have their bye week. They look like they are one of the best teams in the country at the moment. They still have to play the hardest part of their schedule moving forward though. The...
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
What Ohio State's Ryan Day said during off-week press conference
No. 2 Ohio State made it through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season without much of a problem. After Saturday's 49-20 win at Michigan State, the Buckeyes are 6-0 overall, have a 2-0 record in Big Ten and are widely considered one of the best teams in college football.
Predicting Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class 3.0: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’re two months away from Signing Day, and Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class is near complete. So why not take one more shot at predicting how things will finish out?. Our first shot at predicting the class came after the early signing period for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
landgrantholyland.com
Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”
It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
RELATED PEOPLE
footballscoop.com
Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report
Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton and well-known Buckeye message board poster-turned-insider "Nevadabuck" (real name Ken Stickey) conspired to expose sensitive and proprietary scheme and personnel information to subscribers of their website, the university confirmed to an independent arbitrator. According to the website Meet at Midfield, who obtained the document...
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0