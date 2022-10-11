ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Huntingtown.

The Calvert High School soccer team will have a game with Huntingtown High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Calvert High School
Huntingtown High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Calvert High School soccer team will have a game with Huntingtown High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Calvert High School
Huntingtown High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

