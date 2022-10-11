ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers fans react to Matt Rhule firing

By Will Lewis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fans around Charlotte are reacting to the decision to fire Matt Rhule five games into the season.

“I liked Matt Rhule as a person,” said Hayden Phillips while walking with his friend. “I thought he was a pretty decent coach, but unfortunately, we had a losing record.”

“I really like Steve Wilks,” said Conner Dulin when talking about the new interim coach. “I think he is a great coach, and he’s done great things for us before. So, I’m happy he’s taking over.”

‘We’ve got to get over the hump’: Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow

Some people were at the game against the San Franciso 49ers and said when you start seeing more fans from the opposing team in the crowd, a move like this is needed to shake things up.

“It’s not just the losses, said Matthew Judge while tossing the football with a friend. “But it’s the degree of losses, and just the overall play and the spirit is kind of not like it should be.”

Fans say they will support the team and Keep Pounding no matter who is calling the shots.

Many are not sure this change on the sideline will turn the season around.

“Realistically, probably not,” added Dulin. “But I’m still going to watch every game; I’ll go to as many as I can. So that’s all I can do.”

The new head coach has many more people than those in the locker room to win over.

It all starts against the Rams Sunday.

