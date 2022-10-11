ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Green County experts talk how to help Oklahomans this World Mental Health Awareness Day

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmpEV_0iTxWnBw00

PRYOR, Okla. — Monday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Awareness Day, and experts in Green Country say they are seeing more people in need of help than ever before.

Grand Mental Health told FOX23 they are trying to expand their services to keep up with the need.

They said they’re still dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic with many people suffering from mental health issues from the isolation.

“COVID came, and we saw an increase in suicide rates almost across every demographic,” said Grand Mental Health’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Josh Cantwell. “We haven’t seen those decreases that we would have hoped to see by now.

Cantwell told FOX23 there is a big need for their services, and the organization wants people to get the help they need quickly and easily. According to Grand Mental Health, around 80 percent of Tulsans who need mental healthcare services aren’t getting access to the care they need.

The organization’s Mental Health Urgent Care in Pryor, Okla. is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At the moment, they have three urgent care facilities in Green Country, but they are building another in Bartlesville. Grand Mental Health also has plans to open another recovery center and co-occurring mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Tulsa.

“We want unbridled access to substance use and mental health care for every community that we serve,” Cantwell said. “If someone has this fleeting idea that ‘maybe I could benefit from treatment,’ we want that to be all they have to do. We want them to be able to access [mental healthcare] so quickly, so simply and so easily.”

Grand Mental Health’s CEO Larry Smith told FOX23 that making sure a community has access to mental healthcare could save lives.

“The normal person dies around 26 years younger [if] they have a mental health issue,” Smith said. “We’re wanting to expand that to at least closer to the normal population’s [life expectancy] and extend people’s life expectancy and quality of life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New grant announced for OU Bedlam Clinics

TULSA, Okla. — OU Bedlam Clinics will soon have a permanent endowment that will help provide medical care for Oklahomans in need. University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced on Wednesday that fundraising toward a $7 million challenge grant is almost complete, but they still need to raise $3.1 million.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Issues#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Oklahomans#Green Country#Grand Mental Health#Tulsans#Mental Health Urgent Care
readfrontier.org

As Oklahoma faced COVID-19 spikes, state used $30 million to relocate lab

As COVID-19 cases were spiking to some of their highest levels yet, state officials used at least $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover payroll costs at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The shuffling of funds freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a lab that performs vital public health testing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy