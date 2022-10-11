Green County experts talk how to help Oklahomans this World Mental Health Awareness Day

PRYOR, Okla. — Monday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Awareness Day, and experts in Green Country say they are seeing more people in need of help than ever before.

Grand Mental Health told FOX23 they are trying to expand their services to keep up with the need.

They said they’re still dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic with many people suffering from mental health issues from the isolation.

“COVID came, and we saw an increase in suicide rates almost across every demographic,” said Grand Mental Health’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Josh Cantwell. “We haven’t seen those decreases that we would have hoped to see by now.

Cantwell told FOX23 there is a big need for their services, and the organization wants people to get the help they need quickly and easily. According to Grand Mental Health, around 80 percent of Tulsans who need mental healthcare services aren’t getting access to the care they need.

The organization’s Mental Health Urgent Care in Pryor, Okla. is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At the moment, they have three urgent care facilities in Green Country, but they are building another in Bartlesville. Grand Mental Health also has plans to open another recovery center and co-occurring mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Tulsa.

“We want unbridled access to substance use and mental health care for every community that we serve,” Cantwell said. “If someone has this fleeting idea that ‘maybe I could benefit from treatment,’ we want that to be all they have to do. We want them to be able to access [mental healthcare] so quickly, so simply and so easily.”

Grand Mental Health’s CEO Larry Smith told FOX23 that making sure a community has access to mental healthcare could save lives.

“The normal person dies around 26 years younger [if] they have a mental health issue,” Smith said. “We’re wanting to expand that to at least closer to the normal population’s [life expectancy] and extend people’s life expectancy and quality of life.”

