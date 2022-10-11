Read full article on original website
NFL matches Bucs' Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project
TAMPA, Fla — The National Football League renewed its support for The Trevor Project on National Coming Out Day Tuesday and matched Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Carl Nassib's donation of $100,000 to the organization. The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ+...
Here's how to watch the Lightning this season on TV
TAMPA, Fla. — It may feel like the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2021 season came to a close not that long ago, but the team is already set to begin this year's season in a couple of days as they take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday. So as...
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
Lightning lose season opener to Rangers 3-1
NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to...
Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures
TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
'I've been able to...make a difference:' Tampa Bay woman steps up after Maria, now Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and Tampa Bay became a safe haven for families in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Now, as they deal with the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, one woman is once again stepping up in a big way. Jeannie Calderin founded Somos Puerto Rico Tampa in 2017...
Three Tampa Bay bars that have a passion for pairing music and drink
It's all about context, including who you’re sharing the wine with, even the weather.
Longboat Observer
Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer featured at PopStroke Tour Championship finals in Sarasota
PopStroke announced Wednesday its inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship Oct. 26-28 at its University Town Center location in Sarasota will feature Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer playing the winner of the event's team division Oct. 28 in the "25K Showdown." The PTC, which was first announced Aug. 25, is expected to...
995qyk.com
Chris Stapleton Set List For Tampa
Chris Stapleton brings his “All American Road Show Tour” to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night, October 14th. Here’s what Chris Stapleton’s set list for Tampa might look like. Chris Stapleton’s recent set list from shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin give us a pretty good idea of what we will hear at The Amp. We are pretty sure you’ll hear all these songs in this order, however artists are known to change their sets depending on the town they are in.
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
From Ybor to today: Evolution of the Hispanic community in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — When Juan Ponce de León landed in what is now St. Augustine in 1513, he named the peninsula “La Florida.” Many historians say that is because he arrived during the Easter season, which the Spanish called “Pascua Florida” or the season of flowers.
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
PostcardMania CEO Joy Mendusa found herself in a storm of controversy after she encouraged employees to come to work even as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Florida coast.
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
‘It was chilling’: Tampa woman stalked with GPS tracker calls for tougher penalties
A Tampa Bay area mom says a man kept tabs on her with a GPS tracker.
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for world tour stopping in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years for their biggest tour of all time. And Tampa fans will get the chance to see them live. DeLonge, the band's original singer, will be taking the...
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
