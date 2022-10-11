ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Lightning lose season opener to Rangers 3-1

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10 Tampa Bay

Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton Set List For Tampa

Chris Stapleton brings his “All American Road Show Tour” to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night, October 14th. Here’s what Chris Stapleton’s set list for Tampa might look like. Chris Stapleton’s recent set list from shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin give us a pretty good idea of what we will hear at The Amp. We are pretty sure you’ll hear all these songs in this order, however artists are known to change their sets depending on the town they are in.
TAMPA, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
