WTHI
Sycamore football looking to end losing streak
The Indiana State football team will try to pick up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season Saturday when they visit Youngstown State. ISU enters 1-4, they've dropped four straight.
WTHI
Sycamore men's basketball excited about improved front court
It was no secret one of the reasons behind the Indiana State men's basketball struggles one season ago was their front court. Head coach Josh Schertz really improved it in the offseason with the pickup of six-foot-ten freshman Robbie Avila and six-nine graduate transfer Cade McKnight. Both are not only tall, but very skilled big men.
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
WTHI
Rowdy Adams
Rowdy Adams has career night in Arrows game last Friday. This past Friday Sullivan played a shootout at Indian Creek. The Braves escaped with a 50-49…
WTHI
Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
thedailyhoosier.com
Transcript: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson at 2022 Big Ten media day
——————- KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
WANE-TV
Indiana man killed in off-road vehicle crash
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Martinsville man died Saturday after he crashed his off-road vehicle according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The crash took place at around 9:45 p.m. and the initial investigation indicates Jacob Mayes, 30, lost control and was thrown from the ORV...
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
WTHI
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
WTHI
Teen dead after early morning car accident
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- A 16-year-old male is dead following a car accident early Sunday morning. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened in the area of South State Road 45, just about one-half mile south of Interstate 69. Deputies said the teen left the east side of...
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Road Work in Petersburg and Linton
Here are two announcements from the Indiana Department of Transportation affecting area highways. INDOT has announced lane restrictions for State Road 56 and State Road 57 in Petersburg. Beginning on or around Monday, October 17, crews will begin work to improve State Road 56 and State Road 57 in Petersburg....
