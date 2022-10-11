Libertyville house fire caused by possible explosion, fire officials say

Libertyville firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a home at Libertyville Cambridge & Golf that may have been caused by an explosion.

Fire chiefs at the scene said a garage wall was "blown out" and the house has been destroyed. The level of heavy damage incurred was visible from the street outside the home.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries. No further details about the fire or the possible explosion have been released.

It is not known whether there were any pets in the home at the time of the fire. It is not known how many people live in the home.

Firefighters and investigators remained at the scene as of 10 p.m.