Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Sycamore men's basketball excited about improved front court

It was no secret one of the reasons behind the Indiana State men's basketball struggles one season ago was their front court. Head coach Josh Schertz really improved it in the offseason with the pickup of six-foot-ten freshman Robbie Avila and six-nine graduate transfer Cade McKnight. Both are not only tall, but very skilled big men.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rowdy Adams has career night in Arrows game last Friday

This past Friday Sullivan played a shootout at Indian Creek. The Braves escaped with a 50-49 overtime win over the Arrows despite the play of Sullivan QB Rowdy Adams. Adams threw for 385 yards and tied the school single game record with seven touchdowns, matching Trey Powell record held in 2016.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Hamilton Center to host award ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
wbiw.com

Road closure planned for State Road 54 in Linton

GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 54 in Linton. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 12, contractors will close State Road 54 in Linton near Parkview Motors. This closure will allow crews to perform a box culvert replacement. The closure will last 24 hours a day. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
LINTON, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN

