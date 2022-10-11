Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sycamore football looking to end losing streak
The Indiana State football team will try to pick up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference win of the season Saturday when they visit Youngstown State. ISU enters 1-4, they've dropped four straight.
WTHI
Sycamore men's basketball excited about improved front court
It was no secret one of the reasons behind the Indiana State men's basketball struggles one season ago was their front court. Head coach Josh Schertz really improved it in the offseason with the pickup of six-foot-ten freshman Robbie Avila and six-nine graduate transfer Cade McKnight. Both are not only tall, but very skilled big men.
WTHI
Rowdy Adams has career night in Arrows game last Friday
This past Friday Sullivan played a shootout at Indian Creek. The Braves escaped with a 50-49 overtime win over the Arrows despite the play of Sullivan QB Rowdy Adams. Adams threw for 385 yards and tied the school single game record with seven touchdowns, matching Trey Powell record held in 2016.
WTHI
Odum and Waltman highlights 2022 Sycamore Hall of Fame Class
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
WTHI
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes. When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
WTHI
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is excited about the city's future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More exciting projects are moving forward for one Wabash Valley City. On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met to discuss a variety of topics. One of those topics discussed involves the future of the old Terre Haute Police Department on 12th and Wabash. We've...
WTHI
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
WTHI
Hamilton Center to host award ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 54 in Linton
GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 54 in Linton. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 12, contractors will close State Road 54 in Linton near Parkview Motors. This closure will allow crews to perform a box culvert replacement. The closure will last 24 hours a day. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
WTHI
Day two of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit takes place in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked day two of the Second Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. News 10 visited to speak with organizers about how the event was going on the second day. The event gives officers who may be struggling access to resources and support. Project Never...
WTHI
The National Law Enforcement Summit kicks off in Terre Haute, giving police access to resources and support
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Second Annual National Law Enforcement Summit began Tuesday morning. The event gives officers who may be struggling gain access to resources and support. Guest speakers will also share their stories to start a conversation. Organizations Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded...
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
WTHI
"We were really busy" Local business re-opens, will soon expand despite inflation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent survey says that four out of five small businesses say they can weather a recession. One local business says despite inflation, their recent re-opening has gone very well. The doors at J. Gumbo's have closed for the day, but during lunch hour, they...
WTHI
Updated security cameras are coming soon to Vigo County High Schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working hard to keep your children safe. On Monday, the board of trustees presented an update on a new security measure. It's a project that's been in the works for months now. All three Vigo County High Schools --...
