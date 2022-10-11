ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

East Maui residents remember beloved church destroyed in fire

WAILUA NUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - East Maui residents watched St. Gabriel Mission Church go up in flames just weeks ago. As of Wednesday, it’s a pile of rubble and ashes. “Just sad,” said Keanae resident Awapuhi Kaauamo Carmichael. “We were all sad because we had so many memories of the church.”
RELIGION
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction. The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.
HAWAII STATE
thisweekhawaii.com

Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii

October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
KAHULUI, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI

