Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Driving on plastic? Recycled asphalt coming to Hawaii
"It looks like asphalt, smells like asphalt, compacts like asphalt, works like asphalt, and the test here is gonna tell us whether it performs like asphalt over time," said Jerrod Schreck, Grace Pacific president.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
Hawaii is top destination among Gen Z travelers
A new study looked at where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, and Hawaii came out close to the top.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated: 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21, 2022. After 91 days and 9 hours, he made it from Monterey, California to Hilo, Hawaii. He was deeply tanned, with a full beard and muscular arms, because he made the trip solely in a kayak.
bigislandnow.com
2 West Hawaiʻi beach parks to temporarily close for construction improvements
The temporary closure of Laʻaloa Beach Park and the temporary partial closure of Magic Sands Beach Park in Kailua-Kona is scheduled for the end of the month to allow for construction improvements. Closures begin Oct. 31. Both projects will run concurrently and are expected to be completed in approximately...
hawaiinewsnow.com
East Maui residents remember beloved church destroyed in fire
WAILUA NUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - East Maui residents watched St. Gabriel Mission Church go up in flames just weeks ago. As of Wednesday, it’s a pile of rubble and ashes. “Just sad,” said Keanae resident Awapuhi Kaauamo Carmichael. “We were all sad because we had so many memories of the church.”
Hawaii church burns to the ground
Almost two weeks later, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction. The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.
thisweekhawaii.com
Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii
October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
The dangers flood water pose for Hawaii residents
Fall is the start to rainy season in Hawaii which means flooded roadways, downed power lines and trees can all happen in the next few months.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct....
thisweekhawaii.com
Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
Comments / 2