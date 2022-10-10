Closing statements given in sex assault case involving Bucks County man and former West Chester University student

Read full article on original website
Mercury
Outstanding Chester County women honored at annual March of Dimes event
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes awarded three Chester County women who’ve had a remarkable impact on business, health and public service at its 33rd Annual Salute to Women of Achievement awards presentation this week at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern. The March of Dimes says the...
Mercury
Maintenance man accused of peeping on female tenants of apartment complex in Berks
The maintenance worker for a St. Lawrence apartment complex was arrested after a tenant awoke to find him standing in the doorway to her bedroom Saturday morning, police said. The woman shoved and punched the masked intruder after springing from her bed just before 6:30 a.m. when he shone a flashlight on her, according to Central Berks Regional police. She fled to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911 about 6:30 a.m.
