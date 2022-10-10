Closing statements given in sex assault case involving Bucks County man and former West Chester University student

The maintenance worker for a St. Lawrence apartment complex was arrested after a tenant awoke to find him standing in the doorway to her bedroom Saturday morning, police said. The woman shoved and punched the masked intruder after springing from her bed just before 6:30 a.m. when he shone a flashlight on her, according to Central Berks Regional police. She fled to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911 about 6:30 a.m.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO