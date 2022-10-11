Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Iowa General Election guide
Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in Iowa. Iowa Voter I.D. information.
weareiowa.com
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
Daily Iowan
The facts about Iowa’s 2nd District congressional candidates and abortion
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and state Sen. Liz Mathis have accused each other on Twitter and in campaign commercials of lying about each other’s views on abortion.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature
Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
kttn.com
Domestic violence concerns ahead of vote on Iowa gun measure
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates in Iowa are especially alarmed about what comes up in a few weeks: a proposed gun rights amendment on the November ballot. It is a question of whether “strict scrutiny” language should be added to Iowa’s constitution in establishing the right to...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- With the general election just four weeks away -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. He says some counties say they have enough workers. Pate says they sought to be sure that older workers had some support so they didn't have to cover every election, and they have done that for many areas. He says some counties still face issues when it comes to having a balance of Democrat and Republican poll workers. Pate says a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county may have a hard time finding members of the other party to work so they have equal representation.
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Jury Awards $1 Million To Fired State Worker Who’s GOP Nominee For State Auditor
Polk County, Iowa — A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers.
Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity
Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
Corydon Times-Republican
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Nebraska and Iowa railroad workers explain that strike still possible
This week, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division rejected a tentative agreement with freight carriers.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Western Iowa seniors struggle to manage inflation: 'It's just hard'
Retirees on a fixed income are having trouble making ends meet compared to people in the workforce right now.
