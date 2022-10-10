Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night. “They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us...
WSFA
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
WSFA
Montgomery County foster child advocacy group reacts to DOJ findings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charity Alpert is a foster care advocate in the River Region, who is incredibly concerned to hear about allegations of discrimination in Alabama’s foster care system. “I think it’s discouraging to hear that some of our vulnerable children that are placed in these facilities are...
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
alabamanews.net
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders
Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
wdhn.com
Local organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow says prisoners...
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
WSFA
Hyundai donates SUV to Montgomery school’s manufacturing program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. On Thursday, HMMA hosted a ceremony to present MPS with the keys to a new Hyundai Tucson SUV. Students in the Modern Manufacturing Pilot Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, will use the new vehicle for their lab.
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
WSFA
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
wvasfm.org
Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet
The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10
• Theft was reported on Harrogate Springs Road. • Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 6. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
WSFA
Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session. The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass...
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
