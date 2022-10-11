Tools for Schools: Carencro High School, LPSS

Tools for Schools made a special trip to Lafayette Parish to help our local students.

Sponsored by the Jim Olivier Family of Companies, this week's drop off made its way to Carencro High School where "Neon Read On" tool kits were requested.

The new tool kits will provide a fun and innovative way for students to enjoy reading with the use of black lights, neon markers and magnifying glasses.

Carencro High students were excited to receive the "Neon Read On" kits and are thankful for the opportunity to utilize the new tool kits.

Neon Read On's foundation is centered around providing students with tools and strategies to decode and analyze a text, bringing it to life using black lights and highlighters.

Carencro High School teacher, Mr. Lafleur, tells KATC, "Students want to do two things. They want to learn, and they want to have fun. And I think that the Neon Read On is perfect for that because it is going to help them get into complex texts and not even realize that it is hard stuff that they are doing. They are just going to have fun doing it.

