Read full article on original website
EJ_WA
2d ago
The federal reserve has a branch that will take the scraps and reconstruct the bills, they will replace any bill they find 51% of. ( my parents had a fire and lost a small wall safe full of cash, they got most of it back )
Reply(1)
3
Scott J Cheryl
1d ago
why do people leave things where animals can get to them put things up people close the doors put in containers away from where they can get them
Reply
3
Related
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
PETS・
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disbelief Over 114-Year-Old 'Indian Head' Cent Found in Stack of Coins
The design first appeared on coins in the late 1800s and underwent a design alteration.
Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
Wife's Response to Husband in Bed With Another Woman Divides Opinion
"Reply back to her and ask if she has any symptoms yet," said one Redditor.
Internet Backs Dad Who Left 'Ungrateful' Family In 'Squalor' On Vacation
"I cannot imagine the level of entitlement it takes to have a paid family vacation and complain about not getting the best room," a Reddit user wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Forces Parents to Become 'Homeless' After They Rehome Her Dog
Is there anything that family can do that is ‘unforgivable’?. As children age, they will blossom into adults who create their own sets of values and establish their own independence. This is just the reality of being a human being.
Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him
Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?
While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
PETS・
I was sick of renting so bought an old ambulance for £4K and now live in it – I’ve saved almost £30k in two years
WITH the cost-of-living crisis putting a huge strain on many people and their purses, it seems that after paying rent and bills, our people’s pockets are left feeling pretty empty. But one couple have proved that there are alternative ways to live than paying rent or getting a mortgage.
Man who Earns $500,000 Slammed for Refusing to Hire Help for Stay-at-Home Wife
The mom said she was "busy raising the kids," and Redditors agreed: "You clearly have no idea how much effort it takes to raise kids and be the school parent."
Woman Refuses to Split $400 Rent with Boyfriend
How should finances be handled between those in dating relationships?. It’s no secret that there is a major student debt problem in the United States, and for this very reason, most young people struggle as they are making their way through their higher education.
Internet Backs Wife Furious Over $660 Monthly Payout to Mother-in-Law
Multi-award-winning financial advisor Catherine Morgan told Newsweek: "Every family has disagreements with money."
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video
A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
Pregnant Dog Dumped Outside Vets With Note From Owner: 'We Cannot Keep'
An animal control officer in California shared a heartbreaking note left with an abandoned pregnant dog, written by her former family. The dog was left outside of a veterinary hospital in Fresno at night, but the hospital was unable to care for her due to legal liability. Her former owners...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7