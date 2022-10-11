*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.

10 DAYS AGO