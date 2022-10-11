ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan Says J.D. Vance Lacks 'Courage,' Had 'Dignity' Taken by Trump

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Tim Ryan, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has accused his Republican rival J.D. Vance of having his "dignity" taken by former President Donald Trump.

Ryan, currently a representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District, made the remarks during a debate between the candidates on Monday. He accused the Hillbilly Elegy author, who was endorsed by Trump prior to the Republican primary, of lacking "courage," pointing out that Vance did not push back after the former president accused him of "kissing a**" during a rally in Ohio last month.

"I think the problem is when you have guys like J.D. Vance, who can't stand up to anybody," Ryan said during the debate. "Just a few weeks ago in Youngstown, on the stage Donald Trump said to J.D. Vance, 'All you do is kiss my a** to get my support.' He said that. That's bad, because that means J.D. Vance is going to do whatever he wants.

"Here's the thing that's most troubling about this lack of courage," he continued. "After Trump took J.D. Vance's dignity from him on the stage in Youngstown, J.D. Vance got back up onstage and started shaking his hand and saying, 'Hey aren't we having a good time here tonight' ... We need leaders who have courage to take on their own party."

Ryan brought up the issue again later in the debate, saying that he "doesn't kiss anyone's a**" like Vance and that "Ohio needs an a** kicker, not an a** kisser." Vance responded by calling Ryan's comment a "well-rehearsed line." Ryan has used the line before, having said something very similar during an MSNBC interview days after Vance's rally with Trump.

Vance was an outspoken critic of the former president and a self-described "never-Trump guy" prior to the 2016 presidential election. His views on Trump have changed significantly since then. Vance deleted social media posts that were critical of the former president after becoming a Senate candidate and has praised Trump while expressing regret for his prior remarks during the campaign.

While making his "a** kissing" remark at the rally in Youngstown last month, Trump also called Vance a "great person who I've really gotten to know" and boasted that "the entire MAGA movement is for J.D. Vance." He acknowledged that Vance had said "some bad things" about him, before adding, "but that was before he knew me and then he fell in love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hafGM_0iTxTycU00
J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks while former President Donald Trump stands behind him at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 17, 2022. Democratic candidate Tim Ryan during a debate on Monday accused Vance of being an "a*** kisser" for Trump, echoing a remark that that former president made at the rally. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Paul Beck, professor emeritus of political science at Ohio State University, told Newsweek that he was not surprised that Ryan accused Vance of being an "a** kisser" in the debate. He said Trump's original remark "hurts" Vance and could influence the choice of undecided voters in a close contest, although Trump's base is likely to be unmoved.

"At the time Trump said it, I was appalled that Vance did not respond by denying the implication," said Beck. "It is just like Trump to demean even the candidates he supports. I think it hurts Vance, and I am not surprised to see Ryan bringing it to the attention of the debate audience, implying that we should want a senator who is an 'a** kisser.'"

"There are voters who may be undecided... and persuadable," he added, citing a new poll from Republican firm Cygnal, which shows that nearly 10 percent of voters are undecided.

The Cygnal poll also shows Vance leading Ryan by only 2 points, well within a 4 percent margin of error. An average of recent polls from RealClearPolitics finds Vance leading by a margin of only 1.4 percent.

The candidates are vying to replace retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman, who has endorsed Vance.

Newsweek reached out to the Vance campaign for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Democratic#U S Senate#Republican#Hillbilly
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy