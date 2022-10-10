Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
tipranks.com
Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market
Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
tipranks.com
Do You Love High Yields? Try This Energy Stock
This energy company has been paying dividends for more than two and a half decades. Further, it offers a reliable and high yield of over 7%. Amid high inflation and uncertainty, it’s prudent to earn a steady income through reliable dividend-paying stocks offering fat yields. Thus, investors seeking high yields could consider Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)(TSE:ENB) stock.
tipranks.com
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
tipranks.com
AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’
Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
tipranks.com
Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates.
tipranks.com
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Cheers! 2 Top Alcohol Stocks for Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth
Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%.
tipranks.com
Tesla vs. GM: Which EV Stock is Better, According to Analysts?
Tesla and GM stock are EV makers that have hit a road block this year. Even with a recession on the horizon, investors should not expect the EV race to slowdown, as battle for market share takes it to the next level. Automakers recently took a left uppercut to the...
tipranks.com
Like Buybacks? Add These 2 Stocks to Your Watch List
Investors keen on buybacks will love O’Reilly Automotive and AutoZone. The companies know how to leverage buybacks to create shareholder value. At their current valuations, though, their capacity to do so may be rather limited. Throughout my research over the years, I have stumbled across two companies whose capital...
tipranks.com
LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?
Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
tipranks.com
Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks
Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
tipranks.com
These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Mattel and Amylyx
Here are two US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Two analysts have scored a 100% success rate on their recommendations for two companies: American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and clinical-stage pharma company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX).
tipranks.com
CCL vs. NCLH: Which is the Better Stock to Cruise With?
Cruise line stocks were left bruised, but there are reasons for optimism going into 2023. Though debt loads are high, pent-up demand could continue to fuel moves toward 2019-level fundamentals over the next five years. Cruise lines have been an uncomfortably choppy ride over the past year. Therefore, in this...
tipranks.com
Two exchange stocks recommended by UBS analyst Michael Werner
UBS analyst Michael Werner is bullish on these two financial exchange stocks. Michael Werner is the head of the diversified financials team at UBS, covering exchanges and asset management companies – Today, we have picked two exchange companies, the London Stock Exchange Group (GB:LSEG) and Euronext NV (GB:0QVJ) from his list.
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names
Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Continue to Slide as IMF Lowers Outlook
Stock indices are in the red 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.4%, 1.1%, and 1.6%, respectively. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its World Economic Outlook. Unsurprisingly,...
Comments / 0