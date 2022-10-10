JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO