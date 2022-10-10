ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Do You Love High Yields? Try This Energy Stock

This energy company has been paying dividends for more than two and a half decades. Further, it offers a reliable and high yield of over 7%. Amid high inflation and uncertainty, it’s prudent to earn a steady income through reliable dividend-paying stocks offering fat yields. Thus, investors seeking high yields could consider Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)(TSE:ENB) stock.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases

When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Asx#Staples#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Tipranks#Costa Group Holdings Ltd#Xsj
tipranks.com

Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio

JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’

Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Cheers! 2 Top Alcohol Stocks for Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth

Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Tesla vs. GM: Which EV Stock is Better, According to Analysts?

Tesla and GM stock are EV makers that have hit a road block this year. Even with a recession on the horizon, investors should not expect the EV race to slowdown, as battle for market share takes it to the next level. Automakers recently took a left uppercut to the...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Like Buybacks? Add These 2 Stocks to Your Watch List

Investors keen on buybacks will love O’Reilly Automotive and AutoZone. The companies know how to leverage buybacks to create shareholder value. At their current valuations, though, their capacity to do so may be rather limited. Throughout my research over the years, I have stumbled across two companies whose capital...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?

Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks

Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Mattel and Amylyx

Here are two US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Two analysts have scored a 100% success rate on their recommendations for two companies: American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and clinical-stage pharma company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX).
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

CCL vs. NCLH: Which is the Better Stock to Cruise With?

Cruise line stocks were left bruised, but there are reasons for optimism going into 2023. Though debt loads are high, pent-up demand could continue to fuel moves toward 2019-level fundamentals over the next five years. Cruise lines have been an uncomfortably choppy ride over the past year. Therefore, in this...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Two exchange stocks recommended by UBS analyst Michael Werner

UBS analyst Michael Werner is bullish on these two financial exchange stocks. Michael Werner is the head of the diversified financials team at UBS, covering exchanges and asset management companies – Today, we have picked two exchange companies, the London Stock Exchange Group (GB:LSEG) and Euronext NV (GB:0QVJ) from his list.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Continue to Slide as IMF Lowers Outlook

Stock indices are in the red 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.4%, 1.1%, and 1.6%, respectively. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its World Economic Outlook. Unsurprisingly,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy