Read full article on original website
Related
mcnewstn.com
CHARLENE ANN LOONEY YOUNG
Charlene Ann McNabb Looney Young, 91, of Jasper, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Charlene was a member of the Kimball Baptist Church and was a member of the church choir. She was very active in the Marion County Food Bank for many years. Her hobby for many years that brought her much pleasure was quilting.
WTVCFOX
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
mcnewstn.com
WAYNE MARSHALL PELLAM
Wayne Marshall Pellam, 86, passed from this life on October 9, 2022. He was born in South Pittsburg, and was the son of William and Ethel Sargent Pellam. After the untimely death of his father, he was raised by his stepfather James Tanner. Later in life, he moved to Chester, Pennsylvania where he became manager over plant operations for Sacred Heart Medical Center.
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg formally swears in new municipal judge
South Pittsburg, Tenn. The City of South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners’ city meeting was held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Because of the fall break, some of the members were not present. After the roll call, the minutes from the last meeting were approved and accepted. Commissioner Cheryl Kellermann shared information from the architect, Bill Neyland, who will have the old buildings examined with the objective being to better preserve their history, with recommendations for things that might need to be done in a timely basis. There will be more information in the next monthly meeting. Kellermann then introduced Terran Gilbert, the new manager of the Princess Theater. T-Ran, hit the ground running and has already lined up Parkridge Valley Hospital as a sponsor for the upcoming Trunk or Treat to be held on October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the theater located at 215 South Cedar Avenue, with free food, candy, and music to commemorate the event. His contract has been awarded and will be signed at a special meeting to be held on Monday, October 18, at 4:30 p.m. T-Ran mentioned the main mission at the Princess Theater was to be a blessing rather than to get a blessing.
mcnewstn.com
HAROLD STEPHEN “STEVE” WOOTEN
Harold Stephen “Steve” Wooten, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 at NHC of Dunlap. Steve was born on March 13, 1939 and was a life-long resident of Jasper, Tennessee, where he was often seen downtown on his three-wheeled bicycle. He was employed with the Tennessee Department of Transportation from which he retired. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard, the Lion’s Club, and Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
mcnewstn.com
Jasper approves hike in cost for park security throughout
Jasper, Tenn. – The Jasper Board of Mayor and Alderman recently convened for the October regularly scheduled meeting. The board discussed a higher-than-expected cost of protecting the investments made in the park with the installation of security cameras. The board also elected to purchase a camera system for a slightly less aesthetic location, also to protect the town’s investment in infrastructure. The board approved multiple personnel changes and a local restaurant for a beer license. Arguably more notable, the town announced the Christmas Parade would not be held on the traditional first Saturday of December.
mcnewstn.com
JUDY ANN DIXON
Judy Ann Dixon, 74, from South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was married to the late Gary E. Dixon and was a homemaker. Judy was born to the late John Sanders and Annie Gouger Sanders on February 22, 1948. She attended the United Methodist Church of the Shellmound Community. She enjoyed arts and crafts, was an avid Bob Seger fan, loved pink flowers and roses, spending time with her family and was a free-spirited, joyous person and was plain spoken.
mcnewstn.com
JUDY CAMPBELL SOUDERS
Judy Campbell Souders, 78, passed away peacefully surrounding by her loving family at her home in Jasper, on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was a long-time member of Holly Avenue United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the University of Chattanooga and held a master’s in education from Trevecca Nazarene College. She taught elementary school for over 30 years, at the Armed Forces School in Zama, Japan, then at South Pittsburg Elementary School.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
WDEF
Meigs resolution would ask TWRA to change their Silver Carp prevention plan
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The push to crack down on Asian carp at our two local dams goes before the Meigs County Commission this week. It’s a resolution to asking the TWRA to move their Silver Carp barrier replacement plan further upstream. Silver carp are the most common...
mcnewstn.com
JERE R. REEVES
Jere R. Reeves was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Jere was born to the late Vernon Reeves and Deolvia Hunnicutt Reeves on February 12, 1955. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was retired from U S Pipe, where he worked as a Welder. He loved mechanic work and spending time with his family. Jere was a very funny person to be around and a very loving father.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Burgess Falls – Tennessee
Several years ago, I visited Burgess Falls State Park near Sparta, Tennessee. There is a trail that follows the Falling Water River where you can view several waterfalls. The largest waterfall used to have a metal staircase that led to the base of the waterfalls, but it was destroyed in a flood and never rebuilt. You can see my original post HERE!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 arrested in DeKalb County on drug charges
15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Days of Yesteryear event is October 15-16
From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16. Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with...
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
Comments / 0