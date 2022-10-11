South Pittsburg, Tenn. The City of South Pittsburg Board of Mayor and Commissioners’ city meeting was held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Because of the fall break, some of the members were not present. After the roll call, the minutes from the last meeting were approved and accepted. Commissioner Cheryl Kellermann shared information from the architect, Bill Neyland, who will have the old buildings examined with the objective being to better preserve their history, with recommendations for things that might need to be done in a timely basis. There will be more information in the next monthly meeting. Kellermann then introduced Terran Gilbert, the new manager of the Princess Theater. T-Ran, hit the ground running and has already lined up Parkridge Valley Hospital as a sponsor for the upcoming Trunk or Treat to be held on October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the theater located at 215 South Cedar Avenue, with free food, candy, and music to commemorate the event. His contract has been awarded and will be signed at a special meeting to be held on Monday, October 18, at 4:30 p.m. T-Ran mentioned the main mission at the Princess Theater was to be a blessing rather than to get a blessing.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO