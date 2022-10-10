ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'He’s got the potential to become a household name': The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan 'is frontrunner to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show'

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There's been much speculation on who will be stepping into James Corden's shoes when he leaves The Late Late Show next year.

And it appears TV bosses are hoping to replicate James' success by picking another British star in the hope of making him a star in the United States.

Mo Gilligan - best known for being a judge on The Masked Singer - is reportedly at the top of the list, despite being unknown in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOBBc_0iTxT8FJ00
'He’s got the potential to become a household name': The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan is reportedly a frontrunner to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show

A source told The Sun: 'TV execs can’t get enough of Mo.

'They appreciate that, like James when he first started, Mo’s currently not a household name in the US but he’s got the potential to be.

'A shortlist of replacements for James is being drawn up and Mo is at the top of the list.'

Mo has chat show host experience, hosting his own programme, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4. He's also one of the main hosts on The Big Breakfast.

MailOnline has contacted Mo's representatives and CBS for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaFTN_0iTxT8FJ00
Who will it be? There's been much speculation on who will be stepping into James Corden's shoes when he leaves The Late Late Show next year

Back in April James emotionally confessed he will be leaving his late-night CBS TV show next year, calling it a 'good time to move on and see what else might be out there.'

The 43-year-old English comedian announced his decision during the taping of The Late Late Show, which he began hosting in 2015 with his contract coming to an end in Spring 2023.

'When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?' he said. 'And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHf4B_0iTxT8FJ00

Corden, who didn't offer details on what course his career might take next, said the late-night show 'has changed my life. ... I am so proud of what we´ve achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.'

He told viewers that he would remain with the show for another year and promised that it will 'go out with a bang' and, he predicted, with 'so many tears.'

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks lauded Corden for taking 'huge creative and comedic swings,' including the 'Carpool Karaoke' videos in which Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden made the decision to quit at the end of season eight despite the best efforts of CBS executives who exclusively told DailyMail.com that they 'desperately tried to keep him for longer.'

The star and his wife of 10 years Jules are mulling over a return to the UK with their three children Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four, but they are still trying to 'figure out' what's next for the family.

An insider told DailyMail.com that spending more time in the UK when the show ends is 'definitely on the horizon'.

Another source suggested he is planning on moving close to West Ham United's London Stadium in east London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIlbN_0iTxT8FJ00
Latest taping: Back in April James emotionally confessed he will be leaving his late-night CBS TV show next year, calling it a 'good time to move on and see what else might be out there'

An insider told the Sun: 'James and Jules have had barely any time to see their families in the UK over the past few years due to his work schedule. They will go backwards and forwards for a while.

'Long-term, they both want to see more of their parents and are considering a permanent move back in a couple of years.

'They sold their house in London so would have to look for a new base in the capital.'

The Late Late Show, which films out of Los Angeles, first premiered in 1995 with host Tom Snyder. Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson followed as host until Corden came along in 2015.

It has been measured that roughly 2.8 million people tuned in to watch the show in 2017, however that figure has now nosedived to about 1.9 million, according to The New York Times.

Corden made the announcement during Thursday's taping just before the first commercial break.

'I've some news of my own to share,' he said before taking a brief pause 'Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there's no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract to carry on.'

The studio audience applauded, but Corden stopped them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trSf1_0iTxT8FJ00
He said: 'When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?' 

'Wait. Appreciate it. That's really only half the story on this one. The other half is the sadder news. I've decided to sign for one more year of the show, and this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show,' he said.

The audience started to sorrowfully boo and Corden quipped, 'Don't you dare.'

He then spoke about the talk show never being his 'final destination'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUE3K_0iTxT8FJ00
Keeping them guessing: James has not revealed what his next career move will be after leaving The Late Late Show 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

National Television Awards 2022: Boy George cuts a stylish figure in a sequinned suit and quirky hat on the red carpet - after being offered almost $1M to appear on I'm A Celeb

Boy George cut a stylish figure as he hit the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening. The music icon, 61, appeared in high spirits at the event after MailOnline exclusively revealed he had bagged almost $1 million to appear in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining

The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film as Wendy Torrance which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Adele
Person
Craig Kilborn
Person
James Corden
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
MUSIC
Essence

Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death

The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Frontrunner#The Late Late Show#British#The Sun Tv#Channel 4#The Big Breakfast#Cbs#English
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Makes Sweats Look Luxe While Stepping Off a Private Jet with Ben Affleck

Leave it to J.Lo to make sweatpants look this luxurious. This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez stepped off a private jet that landed in Los Angeles while wearing a matching blush pink sweats set, composed of a midriff-baring long-sleeved top and comfy drawstring pants. She accessorized with her signature hoop earrings, a pair of white sneakers, and a mint green handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
MUSIC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'She's got a sensible, mature head': Gemma Owen brings dad Michael to NTAs instead of boyfriend Luca Bish as her footballer father gushes how proud he is of her

Gemma Owen brought her dad Michael as her date to the National Television Awards on Thursday night, leaving her boyfriend Luca Bish at home. The Love Island star, 19, looked incredible in glitzy gold dress as her famous father gushed over how proud he was of her. Speaking to MailOnline,...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance

Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Sir Ringo Starr, 82, CANCELS tour after testing positive for COVID-19 AGAIN - three days after revealing he was going back on the road following negative test

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again - just three days after revealing he had tested negative and was getting back on the road. The Beatles icon, 82, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a selfie, captioned: 'I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'The UK is going through a lot right now’: Prince Harry says struggling Brits 'want to muck in and help each other' in WellChild video call...from his $14m Montecito mansion

The Duke of Sussex told nurses and doctors that the UK needs more people like them 'to step up and help out' as it is 'going through a lot right now'. Speaking to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards from the comfort of his $14million Montecito mansion, where he lives with his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet, Harry spoke about how struggling Britons 'want to muck in and help each other'.
U.K.
hotnewhiphop.com

Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

650K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy