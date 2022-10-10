'He’s got the potential to become a household name': The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan 'is frontrunner to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show'

There's been much speculation on who will be stepping into James Corden's shoes when he leaves The Late Late Show next year.

And it appears TV bosses are hoping to replicate James' success by picking another British star in the hope of making him a star in the United States.

Mo Gilligan - best known for being a judge on The Masked Singer - is reportedly at the top of the list, despite being unknown in the US.

A source told The Sun: 'TV execs can’t get enough of Mo.

'They appreciate that, like James when he first started, Mo’s currently not a household name in the US but he’s got the potential to be.

'A shortlist of replacements for James is being drawn up and Mo is at the top of the list.'

Mo has chat show host experience, hosting his own programme, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4. He's also one of the main hosts on The Big Breakfast.

MailOnline has contacted Mo's representatives and CBS for comment.

Back in April James emotionally confessed he will be leaving his late-night CBS TV show next year, calling it a 'good time to move on and see what else might be out there.'

The 43-year-old English comedian announced his decision during the taping of The Late Late Show, which he began hosting in 2015 with his contract coming to an end in Spring 2023.

'When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?' he said. 'And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it.'

Corden, who didn't offer details on what course his career might take next, said the late-night show 'has changed my life. ... I am so proud of what we´ve achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.'

He told viewers that he would remain with the show for another year and promised that it will 'go out with a bang' and, he predicted, with 'so many tears.'

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks lauded Corden for taking 'huge creative and comedic swings,' including the 'Carpool Karaoke' videos in which Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden made the decision to quit at the end of season eight despite the best efforts of CBS executives who exclusively told DailyMail.com that they 'desperately tried to keep him for longer.'

The star and his wife of 10 years Jules are mulling over a return to the UK with their three children Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four, but they are still trying to 'figure out' what's next for the family.

An insider told DailyMail.com that spending more time in the UK when the show ends is 'definitely on the horizon'.

Another source suggested he is planning on moving close to West Ham United's London Stadium in east London.

An insider told the Sun: 'James and Jules have had barely any time to see their families in the UK over the past few years due to his work schedule. They will go backwards and forwards for a while.

'Long-term, they both want to see more of their parents and are considering a permanent move back in a couple of years.

'They sold their house in London so would have to look for a new base in the capital.'

The Late Late Show, which films out of Los Angeles, first premiered in 1995 with host Tom Snyder. Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson followed as host until Corden came along in 2015.

It has been measured that roughly 2.8 million people tuned in to watch the show in 2017, however that figure has now nosedived to about 1.9 million, according to The New York Times.

Corden made the announcement during Thursday's taping just before the first commercial break.

'I've some news of my own to share,' he said before taking a brief pause 'Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there's no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract to carry on.'

The studio audience applauded, but Corden stopped them.

He said: 'When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?'

'Wait. Appreciate it. That's really only half the story on this one. The other half is the sadder news. I've decided to sign for one more year of the show, and this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show,' he said.

The audience started to sorrowfully boo and Corden quipped, 'Don't you dare.'

He then spoke about the talk show never being his 'final destination'.