ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

SIU holds ‘Send Silence Packing’ event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over on the campus of Southern Illinois University, nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library sharing the stories of those impacted by suicide. Active Minds and SIU teamed up to “Send Silence Packing.”. The awareness event is designed...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County. Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
KFVS12

Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Perry County School Meal waiver expired

No one wants a home break in, but police are investigating an alleged break in recently that happened while the residents were home one morning. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year. Abortion...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy