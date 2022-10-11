ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous People's Day provides avenue for education on Indigenous culture

By Alex Whitney
 2 days ago
The United States has long been known as a melting pot of different people and cultures.

But there is one important community in our country that is often pushed to the side when celebrating our national identity.

“It's a special day for me to celebrate with other people and let people know about my culture and how it is and to express it with other people,” said Graciela Sitting Eagle.

Since 2020 the second Monday of October has been recognized as Indigenous People’s Day in Nebraska.

Some organizations, like the Bluebird Cultural Initiative, have already been working to enrich Omaha’s understanding of Indigenous history and culture and organizers say the holiday provides an important opportunity to remind folks that indigenous culture is found right here in Omaha and not just on a reservation.

“75% of the Native population live off-reservation land. Just being more aware and educating the community at large that we are a part of the community, we all look different. That’s a big part of it,” said Nicole Benegas, Executive Director for Bluebird Cultural Initiative.

But on the same day that celebrates Indigenous People and their culture another holiday is celebrated across the country, one that recognizes a man whose legacy was the conquest and genocide of Native Americans.

“It's not to erase history. It is not like let us not talk about Christopher Columbus but really let us talk about the true history,” said Benegas.

Benegas said she would prefer it if Columbus Day was not celebrated but still recognizes it can be an important tool for teaching the true history of colonization.

“Not everybody is going to celebrate both of them or get rid of Columbus Day as a whole but really just trying to be open and understanding of why we as a people feel it is so important,” said Benegas.

Graciela agrees that there is still plenty of work to do in recognizing Indigenous people but says the holiday is an encouraging step in the right direction.

“It makes me happy that people are taking more notice to us. It makes me feel special they made a day for us,” said Sitting Eagle.

More information on the Bluebird Cultural Initiative can be found on their website https://www.bluebirdculturalinitiative.org

