Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Rockets Trade Features Myles Turner

The NBA is gearing up for a highly competitive 2022-23 season. Fans will be watching the league’s contenders to see who emerges as a championship favorite. With that said, that won’t be the only race NBA fans are closely watching. There will be plenty of eyes on the league’s race to the bottom as well.
