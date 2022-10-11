Read full article on original website
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract
The Dallas Cowboys offense is winning Cooper Rush, but that doesn't mean it's thriving. Still, there is value here ...
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Seahawks' Geno Smith approaches top 15 as Russell Wilson slides ahead of Week 6
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
NFL・
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'We are preparing for Cooper (Rush) to start against the Eagles'
Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury late in the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been on the shelf since. Rush has filled in admirably, not only tossing four touchdown passes against zero interceptions (with no turnovers at all) in his four starts, but leading Dallas to four consecutive wins as well.
This Pacers-Rockets Trade Features Myles Turner
The NBA is gearing up for a highly competitive 2022-23 season. Fans will be watching the league’s contenders to see who emerges as a championship favorite. With that said, that won’t be the only race NBA fans are closely watching. There will be plenty of eyes on the league’s race to the bottom as well.
Lovie Smith Acknowledges More Offensive Involvement For Texans WR Nico Collins
After an outstanding performance against the Jaguars on Sunday, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith would like to see wide receiver Nico Collins more involved within the offense.
Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
Coaches vs. Racism announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston, TX.
Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign
The Houston Rockets made several roster changes one week before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
