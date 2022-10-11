ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Republicans behind the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell?

NEW ORLEANS — The 45-day finance report for the Mayor Latoya Cantrell recall effort is out, shedding light on who has donated to the cause so far. Cantrell’s campaign manager, Maggie Carroll, claimed in a press release Tuesday that the majority of funding for the recall effort comes from Trump mega-donors.
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
La., Mo. request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies

The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
Louisiana adopts summer literacy policy to support third and fourth graders reading behind grade level

(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
Guest column: Job-focused education proposal is an opportunity Louisiana can't pass up

The recent accountability proposal from the Louisiana Department of Education has the potential to be a strategic win for our students, schools and the entire state of Louisiana. While accountability formulas are always challenging to construct and even harder to explain in plain English, we want to make it crystal clear that the proposed changes will help improve career and technical education in our schools and better prepare our students for the jobs Louisiana has to offer.
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
