WIBW
Committee gives first meeting discussing medical marijuana bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special committee held their first of three meetings Wednesday, discussing ideas and recommendations for a medical marijuana bill if it passes. Testimonies in the meeting consisted of representatives from law enforcement, local government, the state agency and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority of Oklahoma. Former...
WIBW
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
WIBW
80 animals removed from Emporia hoarding situation
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 80 animals have been removed from a hoarding situation in an Emporia home. The Emporia Gazette reports that officials and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house known for hoarding on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director...
WIBW
TPS Love Topeka Tour
TPS Love Topeka Tour
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
WIBW
Family of woman killed in homicide advocate for mental health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is shedding light on mental health challenges after their loved one was killed Saturday morning. “She saved our family,” says Brieanna Burton-Kimple. Brieanna and her father, Dr. Russell Burton are remembering Burton’s fiancé, Diana Bloom. “She has a huge heart...
WIBW
Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now. The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.
WIBW
KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Topeka City Council approves South Topeka Redevelopment Plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council voted to approve further business development in the South Topeka area. The area would include down south Topeka Boulevard as well as The Blind Tiger, the former White Lakes Mall and the former Gordmans’s building. Brett Kell, District 5 council member, said...
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
WIBW
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
WIBW
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Humane Society to be closed to public Thursday as emergency intake effort continues
After over 80 pets were removed from a central Emporia home Wednesday, Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the vast majority will need homes or other forms of assistance. Achille tells KVOE News the final total of removed pets was 85 — 83 cats and two...
