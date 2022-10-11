Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

Read full article on original website
FEMA Expands Disaster Aid To Additional Florida Counties
Homeowners in Brevard, Hendry, Monroe, and Okeechobee counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance. More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries. FEMA has made individual assistance
floridapolitics.com
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties
Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
spacecoastdaily.com
FEMA Individual Assistance Available for Brevard County Residents After Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for Brevard County residents. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households...
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
How having flood insurance hurt one Central Florida man impacted by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man whose home is flooded like so many following Hurricane Ian has learned that having flood insurance is actually hurting his family in the short term. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Don Fox’s home is right off the shores...
FEMA opens disaster rescovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week opened disaster recovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties, to more directly connect locals impacted by Hurricane Ian with available assistance and resources. The Disaster Recovery Center for Orange County is located at Barnett Park on W. Colonial Drive. The Center for Osceola County is at the Hart Memorial Central Library on Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. These centers "provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration" and also provide one-on-one assistance with "applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updat(ing) applications and learn(ing) about other resources available." Both of these...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
News4Jax.com
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency help for families impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its way. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as D-SNAP — will provide food assistance to Floridians in select counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is broken down into...
click orlando
Polk County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get help at new Disaster Recovery Center
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.
spacecoastdaily.com
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
Bay News 9
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
