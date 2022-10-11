Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
NBC12
Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area. For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council...
NBC12
Petersburg Public Schools receive $35K donation
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - What was supposed to be an ordinary principal workshop turned into quite a surprise for Petersburg Public School leaders. Medicaid Healthcare Plan Provider Anthem HealthKeepers Plus surprised school leaders with a $35,000 check on Tuesday. “At first, we had no idea what was going on,” Cool...
NBC12
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
NBC12
Petersburg schools holding job fair to alleviate bus driver shortage
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - After two months since the school year began, Petersburg Public School is responding to its bus driver shortage by holding a bus driver job fair at the Petersburg Public Library. The Job fair comes as the school division’s supervisor of transportation Gerald Robertson says drivers have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year. “One of the amazing things...
NBC12
Fire Prevention Week | Virginia Red Cross responds to 29 fires in one week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters are warning about an increase in home fires, something that’s been keeping the Virginia Red Cross busy. On Monday, Virginia Red Cross responded to 5 house fires and helped 16 people across the state. That included a mobile home fire that happened on Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.
NBC12
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s south side. Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, the victim was not...
NBC12
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ninth annual pumpkin festival in Scott’s Addition is returning this Saturday. The free festival will take place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, delicious fall treats, local craft beer, and costume contests for adults, kids, and pets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Man crtically hurt in Manchester shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night. At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
NBC12
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
NBC12
Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing from a car in Richmond’s southside. On Friday, Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, a woman returned to her vehicle to find several missing belongings.
NBC12
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning. Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 11, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
4 people sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Three students and a teacher were transported to VCU Medical Center on Wednesday morning after an “incident” in a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School. One student was treated and released on the scene. “The conditions of the remaining students and one teacher will...
NBC12
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU’s Final Four team, has been found safe after he was reported missing earlier this week. “Henrico Police with the assistance of officials in North Carolina have safely located Rob Brandenberg in North Carolina,” the Henrico County Police Department said in a social media post on Wednesday. “We appreciate the outpouring support and shares on social media and know this news brings relief to many.
NBC12
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year. For many families, adopting an Angel is a...
NBC12
Chesterfield Police looking for man who allegedly stole from Lowes stores
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help to help find a man who has stolen “big ticket” items from Lowes stores. According to Chesterfield Police, the man will enter Lowes stores, put expensive items in his cart and try to return them. If the return is denied, he walks out with the item.
NBC12
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
NBC12
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
NBC12
Crash on I-95 causes heavy delays in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning. VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder. Traffic backups are about three miles long, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
NBC12
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning. VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder. Traffic backups were about three miles long. All lanes have now reopened.
Comments / 0