ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Women farmers celebrated for agricultural success in Kentucky

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGrIT_0iTxRt8R00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman honored women in the state’s farming industry Monday.

She presented a proclamation declaring October 10 “Women in Agriculture Day” during the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference in Owensboro. Lieutenant Governor Coleman says the Commonwealth recognizes more than 40,000 female farm operators across the state.

Indiana Secretary of State candidates talk key issues

“I think so often, women go to work and they do what needs to be done, and they get up every day, put one foot in front of the other, and we never really stop and pause to, I think, acknowledge the contributions that they make to move us forward. That is certainly what we wanted to make sure today,” says Coleman.

Coleman tells us Kentucky farms produce more than $2B dollars worth of sales throughout the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Industry
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Owensboro, KY
Business
Owensboro, KY
Government
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Educators Rising Kentucky names 2022-2023 inaugural state officers

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Educators Rising Kentucky has named four students to its inaugural team of state officers for the 2022-2023 academic year. One of these students is from Union County. Lilly Hibbs of Union County High School was named Vice President of Memberships. Hibbs is one of four students chosen throughout the state for this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Coleman
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth#State#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Voter registration continues to rise in the Tri-State

Voter registration ended today at 2 p.m. for Indiana and Kentucky residents. If you did not register before the deadline, you will not be able to vote in the upcoming elections. Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says, “Voter registration is up and likely due to the variety of ways that voter registration is available. No […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Youth get chance to learn about skilled trade work

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting an event where youth will have an opportunity to learn about skilled trade work. Habitat for Humanity’s E.P.I.C. Fall Break Camp is a three-day event during Fall Break for most schools. Organizers say E.P.I.C. is an acronym for: E – Electrical and Welding […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy