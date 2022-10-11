Women farmers celebrated for agricultural success in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman honored women in the state’s farming industry Monday.

She presented a proclamation declaring October 10 “Women in Agriculture Day” during the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference in Owensboro. Lieutenant Governor Coleman says the Commonwealth recognizes more than 40,000 female farm operators across the state.

“I think so often, women go to work and they do what needs to be done, and they get up every day, put one foot in front of the other, and we never really stop and pause to, I think, acknowledge the contributions that they make to move us forward. That is certainly what we wanted to make sure today,” says Coleman.

Coleman tells us Kentucky farms produce more than $2B dollars worth of sales throughout the state.

