Mahwah, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO